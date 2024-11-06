Federal Reserve Rate Decision Preview (NOV 2024)

The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a 25bp rate cut in November.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 7, 2024 7:25 AM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve lowered the US benchmark interest rate by 50bp in September to a fresh threshold of 4.75% to 5.00%.

US Economic Calendar – September 18, 2024

US Economic Calendar 11062024 

At the same time, the update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) revealed that ‘the median participant projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 4.4 percent at the end of this year and 3.4 percent at the end of 2025.’

The Fed acknowledged that ‘these median projections are lower than in June, consistent with the projections for lower inflation and higher unemployment,’ with the central bank going onto say that ‘these projections, however, are not a Committee plan or decision.’

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 11062024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

The US Dollar struggled to hold its ground following the Fed rate-cut, with EUR/USD climbing to a session high of 1.1189, but the market reaction was short lived as the exchange rate ended the day at 1.1119. Nevertheless, EUR/USD pushed higher over the remainder of the week to close at 1.1163.

US Economic Calendar 11062024a

Looking ahead, the Fed is expected to deliver a 25bp rate cut in November, and Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may prepare US households and businesses for a further decline in US interest rates as the central bank pursues a neutral stance.

With that said, more of the same from the FOMC may produce headwinds for the US Dollar should the committee retain a dovish forward guidance, but a hawkish rate-cut may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it raises the scope of seeing the Fed on hold at its last meeting for 2024.

Additional Market Outlooks

Monetary vs Fiscal Policy: Implications for FX Markets

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Vulnerable to Looming Fed Rate Cut

AUD/USD Recovery Pulls RSI Away from Oversold Territory

USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 2022 High with Fed Rate Decision on Tap

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: US Dollar Federal Reserve David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      Board of currencies
      USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 20, 2025 05:44 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 19, 2025 07:41 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.