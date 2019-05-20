Federal election follow up

Contrary to expectations, the incumbent Liberal National (LNP) achieved an upset victory in the 2019 Federal election. Thereby removing some of the uncertainty associated with the Australian Labor Party’s (ALP) proposed tax reforms, which included changes to franking credits and negative gearing.

In last week’s Federal election preview, we noted a surprise LNP win would likely “result in both Australian shares and the Aussie dollar enjoying a brief relief rally of sorts.” Considering the strong gains in the ASX200 and the AUDUSD today, we examine if the post-election rally might last longer than expected and does the LNP’s win fundamentally change the backdrop for the ASX200 and the AUDUSD?

ASX200

The portfolios of many working Australians are geared around Australian property and Australian shares. With negative gearing around property safe for another three years, it does remove some of the worst-case housing market scenarios some commentators have feared. It also reduces some of the downside risks associated with bank stocks, given their exposure to the property market.

Further supporting demand for banks and other blue-chip stocks, franking credits are also safe from the ALP’s proposed changes. The relief that bank shareholders may feel from this is highlighted by research from Citibank earlier this year, who said “its 12-month target share price for the Commonwealth Bank could slip from $72.05 to as low as $63.84.”

Technically, the ASX200 remains in a long-term uptrend, which supports the idea of further gains for the index in the medium term.

AUDUSD

While both consumer and business confidence are expected to bounce in coming weeks, the AUDUSD is dependent on global factors including U.S. – China trade issues.

Locally, the Australian economy has been slowing for the better part of 12 months, highlighted by the release of economic data last week which including a soft NAB business survey, subdued wages growth and the unemployment rate ticking higher to 5.2%. This is likely to see the RBA cut interest rates in 2019.

Technically, the AUDUSD has been trading in a downtrend since 2011. Once the short-term boost provided by the election outcome dissipates, there is scope for renewed weakness in the AUDUSD based on the reasons above. As such, we look to sell into bounces in the AUDUSD.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 20th of May 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

