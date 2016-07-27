fed recap another non committal non event 2671612016

As widely expected, the Fed opted once again to refrain from raising interest rates after its two-day meeting concluded on Wednesday afternoon. And as usual, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 28, 2016 6:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As widely expected, the Fed opted once again to refrain from raising interest rates after its two-day meeting concluded on Wednesday afternoon. And as usual, market-watchers dug feverishly into the policy statement searching for any clues as to potential guidance on future rate hikes, but were again largely disappointed despite the fact that the Fed did acknowledge some economic improvement.

Generally, the FOMC statement was changed modestly from previous months, projecting neither a substantially hawkish nor dovish outlook. One conspicuous addition to the statement that could be considered significantly hawkish, however, was the assertion that “near-term risks to the economic outlook have diminished.” The Fed also recognized improvements in the economy, especially with respect to the employment picture, stating that “the labor market strengthened and economic activity has been expanding at a moderate rate.” Additionally, “household spending has been growing strongly.”

At the same time, however, what has remained constant from June were concerns over inflation, as the Fed reiterated, “inflation has continued to run below the Committee’s 2 percent longer-run objective.” Another negative that was in June’s statement and repeated today was that “business fixed investment has been soft.” The statement additionally repeated its frequently asserted phrases that it expected “only gradual increases in the federal funds rate” and that the path of rate increases “will depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data.” There was only one dissenting vote, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who voted for a rate hike.

Overall, while the door has been kept open for a September or December move, any such rise in interest rates will be dependent, as usual, on economic data going forward. This has once again prolonged market uncertainty and led to some volatile fluctuations in financial markets. The initial reaction after the release of the FOMC statement prompted a hawk-driven spike down for both equities and gold, and a quick rise in the US dollar. Shortly after, as the markets digested the implications of the Fed’s non-committal non-action, however, these moves reversed sharply. Stocks and gold began to surge while the dollar plunged.

With a Fed rate hike out of the way for now, the world’s central banks continue overall to show a strongly-dovish easing bias. Next up is the Bank of Japan on Friday, which could very well strengthen this trending bias even further.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.