Featured Trade USDJPY rallied towards key minor inflection zone with bearish signals ahead of BOJ

A potential minor bearish reversal looms for USD/JPY

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 31, 2018 10:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY (Wed 31 Oct)



Key elements

  • USD/JPY did a remarkable reversal from its key medium-term support zone of 111.60/50 after it printed a low of 111.37 on last Fri, 26 Oct. It rallied by 197 pips to print a current intraday high of 113.32 in today, 31 Oct Asian session ahead of Japanese central bank, BOJ monetary policy announcement together with its Q3 economic outlook report out later between 0300-0400 GMT. The on-going rally is the steepest in terms of price movement and time since its choppy evolution on 15 Oct 2018 low of 111.59 (see daily & 1 hour chart).
  • Interestingly, the current intraday high of 113.32 is right below a minor inflection/pivotal resistance of 113.40/50 which is defined by the former minor congestion area of 28 Sep/09 Oct 2018 and a Fibonacci projection cluster.
  • Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests that the choppy range movement that started from its 15 Oct 2018 low of 111.59 is likely to be a corrective expanded a/-b/-c/ “Flat/sideways range configuration. In addition, the micro/minute wave structure of its final c/ upleg structure may have reached a terminal point to end the “Flat/sideways range” where at least a minor bearish reversal may materialise next.
  • Shorter-term hourly price action has shaped a bearish “Gravestone Doji” candlestick pattern coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in the 1-hour Stochastic oscillator after it hit an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that the upside momentum of the recent up move since last Fri, 26 Oct has started to abate.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 113.40/50

Supports: 112.70, 112.30 & 111.60

Next resistance: 114.10/50

Conclusion

The recent rally seen in the USD/JPY has reached a minor key inflection zone where an imminent potential bearish reversal may occur next. If the 113.40/50 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the pair is likely to shape a potential down move to target the near-term supports of 112.70 and 112.30 (the ascending channel support from 26 Mar 2018 low). An hourly close below 112.30 is likely to reinforce a further potential decline to retest the 111.60 key medium-term support.

On the other hand, a clearance above 113.50 invalidates the bearish reversal scenario for a further squeeze up to retest the 114.10/50 medium-term range resistance in place since 10 May 2017.

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY look set to extend their bounce (to various degrees)
Today 03:29 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Tests Resistance as Yield Differentials Widen
Today 02:58 AM
Gold Forecast: Bearish Reversal, Rising Yields Threaten Bullish Bullion Run
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
Yesterday 10:28 PM
GBP/USD Halts Selloff to Carve Bullish Engulfing Candlestick
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis into CPI: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

gpbusd_01
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY look set to extend their bounce (to various degrees)
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:29 AM
    japan_03
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Tests Resistance as Yield Differentials Widen
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:58 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:28 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        EUR/USD forecast: Euro rebounds but pressure remains amid tariff threats
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.