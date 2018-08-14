Featured Trade Nikkei 225 below key mediumterm pivotal resistance with bearish elements

NIkkei 225 may see another fresh downleg below 22400 key medium-term pivotal resistance

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 15, 2018 8:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Japan 225 (Wed, 15 Aug)



Key technical elements

  • From its recent minor swing low of 21847 printed on this Mon, 13 Aug, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged a corrective rebound of 1.4% to print a high of 22396 on 14 Aug. Interestingly, the 14 Aug high of 22396 has coincided with our predefined medium-term pivotal resistance of 22400 as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report, click here for the details.
  • The recent push up of the Index has also stalled right below a minor descending resistance from 08 Aug high of 22802 and also a Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster (see 1 hour chart).
  • Right now, current price action of the Index has started to show exhaustion signs where it has broken below the minor ascending support from the 13 Aug low of 21847 now turns pull-back resistance at 22300 coupled with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator that has started to inch down from an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that the upside momentum of the recent push up has started to wane.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 22300

Pivot (key resistance): 22400

Supports: 22010 & 21850/750

Next resistance: 22800/840

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 22400 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage another potential bearish impulsive downleg to retest 22010 before targeting the near-term support zone at 21850/750.

On the other hand, a clearance above 22400 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the lower limit of medium-term range resistance at 22800/840 in place since 22 May 2018.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.