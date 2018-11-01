Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 rallied to key medium term inflection level risk of fresh downleg

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Thurs, 01 Nov)









Key technical elements

In our previous “Featured Trade” report dated on 26 Oct, the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures had staged the expected corrective rebound and met the 7000/7050 resistance/target (printed a high of 7031 in yesterday, 31 Oct U.S. session). Click here for a recap.

The on-going up move in place since last Fri, 26 Oct has reached a key medium-term inflection/resistance zone of 7000/7050 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of a former primary ascending channel support from Jun 2016 low, the former swing low area of 10 Oct 2018, upper boundary of a descending channel from 01 Oct 2018 high and a Fibonacci retracement/cluster.

Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests that the choppy range movement that started from its 26 Oct 2018 low of 6726 is likely to be a corrective expanded a-b-c “Flat/sideways range configuration. In addition, the micro/minute wave structure of its final c upleg structure from 29 Oct 2018 low of 6573 may have reached a terminal point at 7030 to end the on-going “Flat/sideways range” where at least a minor bearish reversal may materialise next.

The prior bullish divergence seen in the daily RSI oscillator has reached a significant corresponding resistance at the 50 level coupled bearish divergence signal seen in the short-term 1-hour Stochastic oscillator at its extreme overbought level in yesterday, 31 Oct U.S. session.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 7000

Pivot (key resistance): 7050

Supports: 6900 (trigger), 6700, 6575 & 6435

Next resistance: 7350/400

Conclusion

The recent corrective rebound has reached a key medium-term inflection zone and elements as per highlighted above are advocating that the Index may stage a bearish reversal at this juncture with the impending Apple’s Q4 earnings results out later today after the close of the U.S. session. Apple is a key component stock of the Nasdaq 100 with the highest weightage of around 13% in terms of market capitalisation.

If the 7050 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 6900 (minor ascending trendline from 30 Oct 2018 low) is likely to reinforce the start of another potential impulsive downleg to retest the recent swing lows of 6700/6575 before targeting the medium-term support of 6435 (lower boundary of the medium-term descending channel from its 01 Oct 2018 all-time high, 25 Apr 2018 swing low & 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the current decline from 01 Oct 2018 high).

However, a clearance above 7050 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 7350/7400 resistance (17 Oct 2018 swing high & the neckline resistance of the recent bearish “Double Top” breakdown”).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



