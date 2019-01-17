Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 Potential bearish reversal below key resistance

Potential bearish reversal in U.S. stock market

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 17, 2019 2:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Wed, 17 Jan)



Key technical elements

  • The ongoing post-Christmas up move of 15% has hit a key medium-term resistance at 6720/25 as per defined by the former primary ascending trendline support from Feb 2016 (the capitulation point post-shock CNY devaluation), the former medium-term swing low area of 29 Oct 2018 and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the previous medium-term impulsive down move from 01 Oct 2018 all-time high of 7700 to 26 Dec 2018 low (see daily chart).
  • Yesterday, 16 Jan price action of the Index has formed a bearish daily “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern at the end of the U.S. session. Interestingly, in today, 17 Jan Asian session, the Index has a negative follow through in price action as it staged a bearish breakdown below the minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” range configuration in place since 26 Dec 2018 low (see 1-hour chart).
  • The next significant near-term support rests at 6515 (the minor congestion zone from 10/14 Jan 2019 & 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rebound from 26 Dec 2018 low to 16 Jan 2019 high) and 6385 (former minor swing high areas of 29 Dec 2018/03 Jan 2019 & 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rebound from 26 Dec 2018 low to 16 Jan 2019 high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 6660

Pivot (key resistance): 6720/25

Supports: 6515 & 6385

Next resistance: 6860

Conclusion

The recent rebound of 15% from its Dec 2018 low of 5803 has almost recovered 50% of the impulsive decline from its current all-time high of 7700 printed on 01 Oct 2018. Interestingly, the on-going recovery has reached a significant medium-term resistance of 6720/25 and has formed several bullish exhaustion elements (the on-going rebound has taken on a form of bearish “Ascending Wedge” range configuration & yesterday’s price action ended with a bearish reversal “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern).

If the 6720/25 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may start to undergo another phase of potential impulsive downleg sequence to target the near-term supports at 6515 and 6385 in the first step.

However, a clearance above 6720/25 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 6860 (swing high areas of 06/13 Dec 2018).   

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



Related tags: Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.