Featured Trade Hang Seng at inflection zone for a potential downleg

Hang Seng Index recent recovery at risk of ending below 27680/28000 resistance.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 20, 2018 9:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Hong Kong 50 (Thurs, 20 Sep)



Key technical elements

  • The on-going corrective rebound of 6% from 26066 low of 11 Sep 2018 as seen in the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has reached a significant inflection/resistance zone.
  • The Index is now hovering right below 27680/28000 where the 28000 level is being defined as the key medium-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report (click here for the details).
  • Both the 4 and 1-hour Stochastic oscillator has reached their respective extreme overbought levels coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in the 4-hour Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest the upside momentum of the recent up move has started to wane.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at 27680 which is defined by a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement of the recent decline from 28 Aug 2018 high to 12 Sep 2018 low & 0.764 extension of the up move from 11 Sep 2018 low to 14 Sep 2018 high projected from 18 Sep 2018 low) and the former minor swing low areas of 31 Aug/03 Sep 2018.
  • The short-term support rests at 27000 and 26640 which is defined by the lower boundary of the minor “bearish flag” configuration in place since 11 Sep 2018 low and the minor swing low area of 18 Sep 2018 (see 1 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 27680

Supports: 27000 & 26640

Next resistance: 28000 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The post recovery seen in the aftermath of the latest round of U.S. tariffs imposed on USD200 billon worth of imports from China seems to be running of out momentum on the Hong Kong 50 Index.

Therefore as long as the 27680 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see at least a potential short-term downleg to target the near-term support at 27000 and a break below 27000 exposes 26640 next.

However, a breach above 27680 shall put the bears on hold for a squeeze up to test the 28000 key medium-term pivotal resistance.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
Today 07:45 PM
Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
Today 04:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as cooling inflation lifts Fed rate cut expectations
Today 01:05 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
Today 11:00 AM
EURUSD, USDMXN Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 10:13 AM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 07:45 PM
    Research
    Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 04:30 PM
      wall_street_view
      Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:55 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.