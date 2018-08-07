Featured Trade EURGBP is still evolving in a short term bullish configuration

EUR/GBP may see a further push up to test ascending channel resistance at 0.9000/9020.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2018 2:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (Tues 07 Aug)



Key elements

  • Since its recent bullish breakout (on 16 Jul 2018) from its former primary descending range in place since 12 Oct 2017 high of 0.9033, the EUR/GBP cross pair has staged a pull-back to retest the former descending range resistance now turns pull-back support at 0.8865 and rebounded from it on 25 Jul 2018 (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator (a momentum indicator) remains positive where it remains above a significant corresponding support at 55 and still has room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 80.
  • The next significant short-term resistances stand at 0.8960 (the minor swing high area of 20 Jul 2018) and 0.9000/9020 (upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 17 Apr 2018, upper boundary of the minor/shorter-term ascending channel from 02 Aug 2018 & Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • The key short-term support rests at 0.8910 which is defined by the lower boundary of the minor/shorter-term ascending channel from 02 Aug 2018 and the former minor swing high areas of 02/03 Aug 2018.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.8915

Pivot (key support): 0.8910

Resistances: 0.8960 & 0.9000/9020

Next support: 0.8865

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.8910 key short-term pivotal support holds, the EUR/GBP may shape another potential push up to target the next intermediate resistances at 0.8960 and 0.9000/9020.

On the other hand, a break below 0.8910 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest the 0.8865 key medium-term support (the pull-back of the former descending range resistance from 12 Oct 2017).

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
Today 05:51 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Today 02:58 AM
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
Yesterday 03:50 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:51 AM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 02:58 AM
        USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.