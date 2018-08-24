Featured Trade ASX 200 at risk of bearish breakdown from medium term uptrend

ASX 200 medium-term uptrend at risk.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2018 1:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook Australia 200 Index (Fri, 24 Aug)



Key technical elements

  • The on-going medium-term uptrend of the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) in place since 04 Apr 2018 low of 5701 is now at risk of breaking down after a test and retreat from the 6380 upper limit of the medium-term neutrality range on 17 Aug 2018, U.S. session. Click here for a recap of our latest weekly technical outlook.
  • Current price action has started to exhibit bearish elements; the Index has broken below the medium-term ascending channel support from 04 Apr 2018 now turns pull-back resistance at 6285 when also confluences with the upper boundary of the minor descending channel in place since 17 Aug 2018 (see daily & hourly chart).
  • The Index has also traced out a minor bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” configuration in place since 09 Aug 2018 with the neckline support at 6230 that confluences closely with the  23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 04 Apr 2018 low to 17 Aug 2018 U.S. session high of 6380.
  • The significant short-term supports are at 6183 followed by 6150 (the former medium-term swing high areas of 10 Jan/ 10 May 2018, a Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster and the exit potential of the impending minor bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” breakdown.
  • The daily RSI oscillator is now attempting to stage a bearish breakdown from its corresponding significant support at the 50% level. These observations suggest a potential reversal in medium-term momentum from positive to negative.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 6264

Pivot (key resistance): 6285

Supports: 6230, 6183 & 6150/140

Next resistance: 6325/335

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 6285 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 6230 is likely to add impetus for a further potential push down to target the next near-term supports at 6183 and 6150/140 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above 6285 negates the bearish tone for a continuation of the corrective rebound to retest the next resistance at 6325/335 (former minor swing high area of 15 Aug 2018 & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 17 Aug 2018 high to today, 24 Aug 2018 current intraday low of 6235.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Today 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
Yesterday 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Yesterday 04:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

recession_04
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:18 AM
    Wall_street_sign
    GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 1, 2024 11:08 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 1, 2024 05:00 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 1, 2024 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.