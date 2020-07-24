How About FAANG Stocks?

On Thursday (July 23), U.S. stocks encountered a, which was led by shares in Technology Hardware & Equipment (-3.26%) and Software & Services (-2.55%) sectors.While the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.31% and the S&P 500 dropped 1.23%, the tech-heavyslumped 290 points (-2.67%) to 10580, the biggest loss since June 11.Profit-taking has been seen in tech shares following their recent strong run. Tech giants(TSLA -5.0%) and(MSFT -4.4%) came under pressure after reporting quarterly earnings in late Wednesday.So, how are the five prominent tech stocks-- faring at this potential turning point?has slumped an accumulative 9.4% since posting downbeat second-quarter earnings last week.Facebook (FB) will release earnings on July 29 (Wednesday), while Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) will do so on July 30 (Thursday).Technical analysis for FAANG stocks are given below.On a Daily Chart, thekeeps trading within adrawn from early April.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Bullish investors should take the level of 10290 as the Key Support.





However, caution is advised as the relative strength index has shown a. A break below 10290 would send the index down to(the intraday low of June 29).Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThe stock has returned to levels Below theAnd the Relative strength Index is badly directed in the 40s, suggesting a lack of upward momentum.A further pull-back would bring the stock down to(the intraday low of June 29).Only a return to thewould bring about a bullish reversal.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewIt has sunk back to levels around theFurther Weakness would bring the stock back to(around the intraday high of July 13).Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewUnless the Key Resistance at $400.00 (around the intraday high of July 13) is surpassed, the short-term bias remains bearish.Downside Support would only be found at $350.00 and $332.00.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThe stock keeps trading on the downside afterCapped by the, the stock has failed to post a sustainable rebound.(around the 50-day moving average), and the next one at $405.00 (around the low of June).

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





In case the Key Support at $1475 is not breached, the stock still stands chances of revisiting $1600 (around the upper Bollinger band) on the upside.



However, a break below $1475 would open a path toward $1420 and $1345 (around the intraday low of June 29).



