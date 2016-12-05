eurusds post italian referendum rally could be a bull trap 2682872016

Well, no one can say that they didn’t see that coming. After Brexit and US elections, stocks rallied hard after an initial wobble. The same, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 5, 2016 11:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Well, no one can say that they didn’t see that coming. After Brexit and US elections, stocks rallied hard after an initial wobble. The same, albeit to a lesser degree, has now happened in stocks with the case of the Italian referendum. In FX markets, the EUR/USD dropped to near the 1.05 handle overnight before bouncing back to climb above 1.07. It is just the way the markets function. But it is also worth pointing out the fact that the outcome of the Italian referendum was expected and was thus less of a shock than say Brexit or Donald Trump’s victory. What’s more, the markets have welcomed news out of Austria, where the Far Right anti-establishment and anti-EU candidate lost the election. Supporting sentiment further has been this morning’s mostly stronger-than-expected economic data from Europe with the UK’s services sector PMI suggesting growth continued to strengthen at its fastest pace since January and retail sales in the Eurozone increased by a cool 1.1% month-over-month in October.

Fundamentally, our long term bearish outlook on the EUR/USD has not changed. But in the near term, there is an increased risk for a larger counter-trend move before the bearish trend probably resumes. The EUR/USD will probably make its next big move on Thursday in reaction to the ECB’s policy meeting and press conference and then next Wednesday when the US Federal Reserve will mostly likely hike interest rates. Investors will want to know whether the ECB will extend its QE programme beyond the intended end date of March 2017, and how aggressive or otherwise the Fed will be in tightening US monetary policy. If these fundamental events still point to widening disparity between policy stances in the Eurozone and the US then the EUR/USD will most likely start its descend towards parity, after all.

Technical outlook: expect more chop in EUR/USD

In reaction to the outcome of the Italian referendum, the EUR/USD dropped overnight to test liquidity (sell stop orders) below the recent range around 1.0520. Here, it once again found support from the long-term between 1.0460 and 1.0525. After a gap and a sharp move lower, it was always likely to bounce back, in part due to profit-taking. But the size of the rally from the day’s low suggests that bullish speculators also stepped in to defend their ground here. As result, the EUR/USD has now climbed above the recent range high to test liquidity there (buy stop orders). The bulls will now want to see the EUR/USD hold above the 1.0660/85 area in order to see a potential rally towards the next key resistance area of 1.0850/80, which was formerly support. Ahead of this key area is another short-term resistance around 1.0725, which also needs to be watched very closely.

If the EUR/USD falls back below the broken 1.0660/85 resistance on a closing basis then this would be deemed a bearish outcome. It is also worth pointing out a couple of things here. First that the long-term charts still point lower. Second, the repeated bounces around the 1.05 handle (or more specifically 1.0460-1.0525) means lots of sell stops will be building up below here. In other words, this rally could be a trap for the bulls. Once/if the bearish trend resumes, the cluster of sell stop orders below the recent range will likely act like a magnet to pull price down before we see another large leg lower. For now though, the past of short-term path of least resistance appears to be to the upside. But traders will need to be wary of the long term picture, which is still bearish.

16-12-05-eurusd

Related tags: ECB EUR/USD Fed Forex Italy Referendum Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.