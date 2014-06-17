eurusd weighed down and poised for potential breakdown 892332014

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to be weighed down close to its major support level of 1.3500. This occurs in the midst of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2014 12:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to be weighed down close to its major support level of 1.3500.

This occurs in the midst of more than a month-long slide that has brought the currency pair down by 3.5% from May’s two-and-a-half-year high of 1.3993, and has threatened to reverse the 10-month bullish trend that had been firmly in place since July of 2013.

The current slide has broken down below several key support factors, including the 1.3700 level as well as the major 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Before the recent breakdown, EUR/USD had not traded below its 200-day moving average since September of last year. Last month then saw the currency pair drop to a four-month low around 1.3502.

 

EURUSD chart 17.06.14

 

Having now settled and consolidated just above the crucial 1.3500 support level – which is also around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the noted 10-month bullish trend – EUR/USD appears poised for a breakdown below this support if the current bearish environment endures.

A significant breach below 1.3500 could target further downside support around 1.3300, last hit in November 2013, which would increase the potential for a bearish reversal of the uptrend.

Major upside resistance on any rebound now resides around the noted 1.3700 level.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.