EURUSD The real deal

In our last write up on the EURUSD in late April we were downbeat, concerned that the EU had failed to address the COVID-19 economic downturn, handcuffed by political bickering and debt constraints.

In an update on EURCHF and the EURUSD here on May 20th, we highlighted the positive surprise coming from a joint press conference where German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a €500bn Recovery Fund to support the regions worst hit by COVID-19 via grants rather than loans.

June 1, 2020 10:40 AM

In our last write up on the EURUSD in late April we were downbeat, concerned that the EU had failed to address the COVID-19 economic downturn, handcuffed by political bickering and debt constraints.  

In an update on EURCHF and the EURUSD here on May 20th, we highlighted the positive surprise coming from a joint press conference where German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a €500bn Recovery Fund to support the regions worst hit by COVID-19 via grants rather than loans.

Last Wednesday, building on the Franco-German proposal, the European Commission proposed a new €750 billion recovery fund dubbed “Next Generation EU”. If ratified by all 27 EU member states it greatly increases the prospects of recovery across the European region. Equally important, it would consolidate the region's first step towards fiscal union.  

Further reinforcing the positive sentiment, Germany the largest member of the EU enjoyed a run of better than expected economic data last week, including retail sales and the IFO survey, driven by a strong rebound in future expectations. Supporting the uplift in data, Germany has been able to relax social distancing measures faster than other European countries.

All of which has proved supportive of the Euro against the USD, helping the EURUSD to a 1.86% gain last week, and a daily close above 1.1100 for the first time since late March.

The EURUSD’s rally has been in line with our expectations following the bottoming pattern that formed at the 1.0765 area (outlined in recent video updates). However, from here things turn more critical as the EURUSD attempts to consolidate its break from out of the trend channel, which has largely contained the EURUSD for the better part of 18 months.  

To this effect, I am watching for a break and daily close above 1.1150 to confirm the break out and that the next leg higher is underway towards year to date highs 1.1500 area. In this instance, consider opening a long EURUSD trade with a stop loss placed 25 pips below the 200 day moving average, currently at 1.1010.

EURUSD – The real deal?

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 1st of June 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Related tags: EUR Forex USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.