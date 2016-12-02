eurusd steady ahead of nfp 2682732016

Now today’s focus is on the US jobs report which should cause noticeable volatility in the markets, especially if the numbers deviate from expectations by […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 2, 2016 11:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Now today’s focus is on the US jobs report which should cause noticeable volatility in the markets, especially if the numbers deviate from expectations by a sizeable margin. It would take a really bad report – and I am talking about net job losses – to deter the Fed from hiking rates at its meeting later this month. Anything other than that may not cause the dollar to weaken significantly, although there is a possibility that it will close the day lower anyway because a rate hike is basically priced it. I think the market is waiting to see what the Fed is thinking about in terms of the future path of interest rates. How many, if any, rate rises will there be in the first half of 2017, for example.

Apart from the dollar and the Fed, the focus next week will be on three other central banks: RBA, BOC and ECB. Speculation that the ECB is thinking about tapering QE early and/or not extending it beyond its intended March 2017 end date has supported the euro and undermined European equities recently. Mario Draghi, the ECB president, may shed some light into this at his press conference on Thursday. So until then, the EUR/USD may be able to hold its own above that critical 1.05 support, regardless of how strong or otherwise the NFP will be today. That is our base case scenario now. If so, the fibre could break above last week’s high of 1.0660 decisively before rallying towards 1.0850/80, the last swing low prior to the breakdown.

The alternative scenario is that the EUR/USD will break decisively below the critical 1.0460-1.0525 area at the second time of asking. If this were to happen then the EUR/USD could start its next leg lower towards 1.02, and eventually parity. Will it happen today? Who knows, but we would probably need to see a very strong set of numbers in the jobs report. But the most likely trigger for a potential breakdown will probably be the ECB next week or the Fed the week after.

16-12-02-eurusd

Related tags: ECB EUR/USD Forex NFP Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.