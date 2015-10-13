eurusd slow rise to resistance 2436792015

EUR/USD has spent the past three weeks in a rather gradual rise from 1.1100 support in late September up towards key resistance around the 1.1450 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2015 8:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD has spent the past three weeks in a rather gradual rise from 1.1100 support in late September up towards key resistance around the 1.1450 level.

With the exception of a brief spike up to the 1.1700 level in late August, the 1.1450 price area has served as the primary resistance level for the currency pair almost since the beginning of the year. The last time that this level served as an upside barrier was just in mid-September.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

The EUR/USD rise of the past few weeks has primarily been driven by a weakened US dollar that has been pressured due to recently reinforced expectations of a delayed rate hike by the Fed. All-important inflation data coming out of the US this week should help either confirm or change these expectations. The Fed cited low inflation as one of the primary reasons for delaying an initial rate hike last month.

On Wednesday morning there is the Producer Price Index, which is a key indicator of consumer inflation. Also on Wednesday is US retail sales, which is an important economic indicator. Thursday brings the Consumer Price Index, another major inflation release.

While the markets are generally expressing doubt over a 2015 rate hike at the current time, any higher-than-expected inflation readings this week could erode that doubt, thereby potentially supporting the US dollar. Of course, lower-than-expected inflation would most likely have the opposite effect of confirming rate hike doubts and pressuring the US dollar further.

From a technical perspective, the noted 1.1450 resistance area continues to be the level to watch. A retreat from that resistance should prompt a reversion back down towards support targets at 1.1100 and then 1.0800. In the event of a data-driven breakout above the 1.1450 level, any significant EUR/USD rally should be met by strong resistance around the 1.1700 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.