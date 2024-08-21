EURUSD, Silver Analysis: Bullish Outbreaks Amid Dovish Expectations

EURUSD, Silver Analysis: Following the EURUSD’s breakout ahead of the US Dollar, the Euro has retested its December 2023 highs, while Silver has regained positive momentum, continuing its primary uptrend.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 21, 2024 6:04 PM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • FOMC Minutes (Wednesday)
  • French, German, Eurozone, and US PMI’s (Thursday)
  • Jackson Hole Symposium – Fed Powell Statement (Friday)

With a keen interest for the markets to price in trends based on outlook expectations, positive rallies are seen besides the drop of the US dollar ahead of the insights from the FOMC minutes and Fed Powell’s statement. The market is leaning toward a dovish outlook from the Fed, which Powell is expected to confirm on Friday following the insights from today’s FOMC minutes release.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

The state around the health of the US economy along the monetary easing track towards the remainder of 2024 is awaited, and it happens to be aligned with election volatility risk, given the agenda differences and tight competition between Harris and Trump.

Technical Outlook

EURUSD, Silver Analysis: EURUSD – 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Silver Analysis: EURUSD_2024-08-21_11-35-28

Source: Tradingview

After retesting the December 2023 highs near the 1.1140 level, the next levels for the EURUSD’s upward momentum are 1.1220 and 1.1280. Market expectations are increasingly tilting towards monetary policy easing and potential rate cuts, adding pressure on the US Dollar Index and supporting the Euro’s trend back to 2023 highs. As EURUSD tests the 1.114 resistance, further uptrends could be confirmed with a close above this level.

However, given the high volatility expected from the FOMC minutes and PMI data leading up to the Jackson Hole Symposium, the possibility of a pullback remains. A potential retreat could see the pair revisiting the 1.09 range, towards levels 1.0980, 1.0930, and 1.09 respectively.

EURUSD, Silver Analysis: XAGUSD – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Silver Analysis: XAGUSD_2024-08-21_11-51-58

Source: Tradingview

Silver has regained strength within its primary uptrend, driven by the new highs retested by gold, the weakening US Dollar, and the increased appetite for safe-haven investments. Silver is now approaching the 30-barrier as resistance, with further targets at 31.20, 31.80, and 33.

However, any unexpected shifts, such as a stronger US Dollar or geopolitical resolutions, could see Silver finding support back at the 28 and 26 zones, respectively.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: FOMC minutes Forex Silver Technical Analysis Precious metals EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC minutes articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude Oil Update: Returning to the 2024 Starting Point
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
August 22, 2024 08:33 AM
    japan_03
    USDJPY Forecast: Japanese CPI vs Fed Outlook
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    August 19, 2024 08:03 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Forecast: Week Ahead
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      August 18, 2024 01:00 PM
        USD_GBP_EUR
        EURUSD DXY Analysis: DXYs 102 Support Challenges EURUSDs Uptrend
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        August 16, 2024 07:54 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.