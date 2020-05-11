EURUSD seeks altitude above bull bear divide

In our last update on the EURUSD, it was outlined how in the past, the anticipated direction of interest rates was a reliable guide in the past for determining the direction of FX pairs.

However, as interest rates converged to zero in most developed economies, following the spread of COVID-19 in March, traders have looked to other variables such as the success of a countries virus containment, the degree of central bank and government stimulus as well as the prospects of countries to begin to re-open economies.

May 11, 2020 11:30 AM

In our last update on the EURUSD, it was outlined how in the past, the anticipated direction of interest rates was a reliable guide in the past for determining the direction of FX pairs.

However, as interest rates converged to zero in most developed economies, following the spread of COVID-19 in March, traders have looked to other variables such as the success of a countries virus containment, the degree of central bank and government stimulus as well as the prospects of countries to begin to re-open economies.

Against most of the metrics outlined above, Europe is making progress, as previously hard-hit France, Spain, and Italy commenced easing lockdown restrictions. And despite a ruling last week by the German Constitutional Court that threatens the ECB’s quantitative easing program, the EURUSD held key support, perhaps buoyed by ECB President Lagarde’s comment, the ECB was “undeterred” by the German court’s ruling.

We have previously made note of the importance of long term trendline support in the EURUSD (from the .8231 low from 20 years ago) coming in now around 1.0750/30ish. As can be viewed on the Monthly Chart below, the EURUSD currently sits above this support, which in a nutshell has become the bull/bear divide i.e. bullish above and bearish below.

EURUSD seeks altitude above bull/bear divide

In the short term, it can be observed, the EURUSD bounced again last week from ahead of the longer term trendline support and specifically from the 1.0770/60 region that halted previous declines in early April and in February 2020. While above this crucial support region, there is potential for the EURUSD to recover back towards short term resistance 1.1000/20 and possibly to the 1.1147 high of late March.

However, keep in mind that as always its best to know in advance when a view becomes obsolete. In that context, should the EURUSD lose the critical support 1.0750/30 area and then break below the 1.0636 March low it would warn that a move towards the 2017, 1.0340 low is unfolding, with risk towards parity.

EURUSD seeks altitude above bull/bear divide

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 11th of May 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Related tags: Forex EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM
AUD: Dreary domestic economy heightens risk RBA may abandon tightening bias
Today 02:01 AM
Japanese yen favoured as bitcoin triggers bout of risk off
Yesterday 10:24 PM
Gold, Bitcoin Hit Record Highs: Are Traders Afraid of Sovereign Debt Loads?
Yesterday 07:34 PM
Gold analysis: Metal nears fresh record but can rally sustain itself?
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:36 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – March 4, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 4, 2024 12:30 PM
      canada_02
      USD/CAD falters at 1.36 ahead of ISM, BOC, NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 4, 2024 05:36 AM
        USD/JPY, WTI crude oil, gold analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 4, 2024 01:59 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.