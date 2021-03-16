EURUSD retests 119 as Europe punts Astrazeneca decision to Thursday

Europe is at least a month or two behind the US and UK in vaccinating its population...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 16, 2021 11:41 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD retests 1.19 as Europe punts Astrazeneca decision to Thursday

Stated simply, the European Medicines Association is stuck between a rock and a hard place: COVID cases are rising throughout the continent, but the much-needed AstraZeneca vaccine has been called into question over a couple of reported cases of dangerous blood clots. With many countries across Europe already struggling to overcome logistical hurdles and vaccine skepticism among the populace, the concerns about vaccine side effects are the last thing the continent needs.

This morning, the European Medicines Association delayed its scheduled decision on whether to ban the AstraZeneca vaccine to Thursday as it evaluates the blood clots on a case-by-case basis. Reading the tea leaves, the group appears to be leaning against an outright ban, with various representatives stating that there is “no evidence” linking the blood clots to the vaccine, that side effects have occurred at a rate “no higher than the number seen in the general population,” that the “vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks,” and that any changes to current recommendations are “unlikely.”

With the market hyper-focused on the timelines for economic recoveries, Europe is at least a month or two behind the US and UK in vaccinating its population, which means it’s likely a couple months behind on reopening its economy fully. The lack of buy-in for additional fiscal stimulus, unlike we’ve seen in the US this week, could further delay a full economic recovery on the continent.

EUR/USD technical analysis

In any event, the euro is the worst-performing major currency on the day, with the delayed vaccine decision playing a major role in the move. The world’s most widely-traded currency pair broke down to a nearly 1-week low below 1.1910, triggering a number of short-term stop sell orders and driving EUR/USD below 1.1900 as of writing.

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Moving forward, the pair’s near-term technical bias will remain to the downside as long as rates hold below 1.1910, and more broadly, it would take a move back above 1.2000 to convince bulls that the longer-term uptrend has resumed. To the downside, bears may look to target the year-to-date low at 1.1835 next.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Coronavirus EUR USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
Today 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
Today 05:42 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: BOJ, PBOC inaction fuelling US dollar strength
Today 03:13 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Rally Pauses for Breather as Index Hits Resistance
Yesterday 05:39 PM
Will the Fed Cut Rates in July? Four Contrarian Reasons to Start Reducing Interest Rates
Yesterday 04:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of PMI Day
Yesterday 02:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.