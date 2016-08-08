eurusd remains pressured after us data helps support fed action 2673002016

The US dollar remained buoyant on Monday, extending its climb from late last week after a significantly better-than-expected US employment report boosted both the dollar […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 9, 2016 3:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar remained buoyant on Monday, extending its climb from late last week after a significantly better-than-expected US employment report boosted both the dollar and the possibility of a Fed rate hike this year.

Friday’s non-farm payrolls (NFP) report showed a second consecutive month of stellar results for US employment, with 255,000 jobs added in July against prior consensus expectations of 180,000. Average hourly earnings were also better than expected, rising by 0.3% versus the previous 0.2% forecast. Additionally, June’s already-buoyant 287,000 NFP figure was revised even higher to 292,000, and May’s painfully disappointing 11,000 was re-revised up to 24,000.

These very optimistic results once again jumpstarted recently waning expectations of a potential 2016 Fed rate hike, particularly since the jobs data extended positive sentiment from the previous month. While continuing concerns about overall economic growth, low inflation, and the global trend of central bank easing should continue to weigh on the Fed’s decision-making, two consecutive months of employment data that beat expectations by such a large margin will be hard for the Fed to ignore.

In the case of the EUR/USD currency pair, the rebound in Fed expectations and surge in the US dollar can be placed in stark contrast with the likely trajectory of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy and that of the euro currency. Although the ECB opted to keep policy unchanged late last month, the central bank is expected to implement more easing in coming months, especially after the Bank of England fulfilled market expectations last week by cutting interest rates to a new record low. The next policy meetings for both the ECB and Fed are scheduled for September.

The potential continuation of such monetary policy divergence between the ECB and Fed is likely to continue weighing on the euro and supporting the dollar, which could lead to further losses for EUR/USD. From a technical perspective, EUR/USD continues to trade just below the key 1.1100 level after last week’s NFP-driven fall. The 50-day moving average has just tentatively crossed below the 200-day moving average, indicating a significantly bearish technical bias. The currency pair also continues to trade below a large parallel uptrend channel extending back from late last year, which was broken down in the immediate aftermath of late June’s Brexit outcome. With any continued downside momentum below 1.1100, the next major support target is around the 1.0950 level, which is both a key support level from late July as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the noted uptrend from late last year. Any further breakdown below 1.0950 support should once again target the key 1.0800 support objective.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.