EURUSD recovery under review

Following the Jackson Hole Symposium over the weekend, market commentators have been divided on how to interpret Federal Chairman Powell’s speech on the dove vs hawk meter and specifically what it means for the recent EURUSD recovery.

Those who saw the speech in more dovish light have pointed out that the Federal Reserve Chairman indicated the tightening path is data dependant and less driven by traditional rule-based policy making. There is also some suggestion that there will be a change in forward guidance at the September FOMC meeting.

Price action in equity and currency markets in the early part of this week have supported the dovish assessment. The S&P 500 has traded to new all-time highs while the EURUSD was able to close higher for the past three consecutive days. Providing further support for this dynamic was the news on Monday of a U.S. - Mexico trade deal and a surprise bounce in the key IFO business confidence number released in Germany.

Just as the forex market appeared to be becoming comfortable with the narrative of further gains for the EURUSD, consumer confidence released in the U.S. overnight, jumped to multi year highs. Driving the unexpected rise in consumer confidence was a strong rise in the assessment of the labour market and business conditions, which has upside implications for next Friday’s non-farm payrolls data release in the U.S. As a reminder, the unemployment rate in the U.S. sits at 3.9%, near to 50-year lows.

While the strength of the U.S. economy should not be ignored, the IFO data on Monday night confirms its not all doom and gloom in Europe and that the move in the EURUSD to its low point of 1.1301 as a result of the Turkish Lira crisis (which appears to have subsided as quickly as it came) was overdone.

From a technical perspective, that appears to be the case with the EURUSD now trading safely back above 1.1500, the bottom of its June/July range, and in Elliott Wave terms in a period of consolidation of completing 5 waves lower at the 1.1301 low.

Furthermore, I have highlighted a V- shaped bottoming pattern on the chart above. In my experience, when a market traces out this type of V-shaped bottom the subsequent recovery will often extend further than expected.

My trading bias is for the EURUSD recovery to continue in coming weeks. I would like to open EURUSD longs on dips back to the 1.1620/1.1570 region with a stop loss placed below 1.1490. Initial resistance is viewed in the 1.1750/1.1800 area (the top of the V) with a break above here opening the way for a move towards 1.2000/1.2100.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 8th of August 2018.

