eurusd pulls back after eurozone gdp greek bailout vote 1894132015

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) fell back down towards the key 1.1100 level on Friday after preliminary GDP data from Germany, France, and Italy were […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 15, 2015 3:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart shown below) fell back down towards the key 1.1100 level on Friday after preliminary GDP data from Germany, France, and Italy were all reported to have grown less than expected in the second quarter. Overall, the euro zone economy grew by only 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in the period from April to June, against expectations of 0.4%.

This data helped pressure the euro despite a modest surge for the shared currency early on Friday that was prompted by the Greek parliament voting to pass the country’s third bailout agreement.

Also weighing on the EUR/USD on Friday was an enduring US dollar that, despite an earlier drop, was quick to recover its resiliency against other major currencies.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

Prior to Friday, EUR/USD had seen more than a week of gains from just above the 1.0800 support level. Earlier this week, those gains had pushed the currency pair above both its 50-day moving average and prior resistance around the noted 1.1100 level.

Above 1.1100, EUR/USD then rose higher to reach, but not quite breach, major resistance around its 200-day moving average. A sustained close above the 200-day moving average has not occurred since mid-year last year. Furthermore, for the past three days, the currency pair has not been able to break appreciably above this 200-day moving average.

With any re-breakdown and sustained trading below the 1.1100 level, EUR/USD could resume its bearish stance as the euro shrugs off positive developments in the Greek debt crisis and the US is likely to raise interest rates this year, leading to a further potential strengthening of the dollar.

In the event of such a turn back to the downside, EUR/USD could reverse its gains of the past week and fall once again back down towards the key 1.0800 support level. A further breakdown below 1.0800 should target multi-year lows around the 1.0500 support objective.

In the short-term, key intermediate resistance to the upside on any further rebound above the 200-day moving average currently resides around the 1.1300 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.