This week, U.S. and Chinese officials are reporting progresses in the U.S.-China phase-one trade deal. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !
Latest market news
Today 07:00 PM
Today 03:57 PM
Today 07:42 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
February 17, 2023 04:05 PM