EUR/USD Outlook Darkens as Dollar goes from Strength to Strength - Currency Pair of the Week

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 2:00 AM
19 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD outlook: Loss of risk appetite among reasons behind dollar strength
  • Economic data highlights for EUR/USD include German CPI and US Core PCE Price Index
  • EUR/USD technical analysis: Bears eye 1.05 as another support gives way

 

 

The EUR/USD has been among a growing number of major FX pairs breaking to fresh multi-month lows. Today it broke below 1.06 handle for the first time since March. The euro’s latest losses come after the Dollar Index ended higher for the tenth consecutive week and as risk appetite remained low across financial markets, with major indices breaking further lower this morning. The EUR/USD will be among the key FX pairs to watch this week.

 

EUR/USD outlook: Loss of risk appetite, rising US yields underpin USD

 

Markets have struggled in recent weeks amid concerns over rising oil prices and bond yields, subdued economic activity across the global manufacturing sector and still-high inflation in major developed economies. As a result, investors have lost appetite for taking on too much risk. They have been selling stocks and buying dollars. Traders have been happy to sit on the offer and slam the EUR/USD and other asset prices back down each time we see a bit of relief rally. Even gold has fallen today amid rising bond yields and the dollar.  

 

The US 10-year yield has now broken another psychological barrier at 4.50%:

bond yields

 

Economic data highlights for EUR/USD

 

The EUR/USD will remain in focus this week as we have plenty of Eurozone data and a couple of US pointers to look forward to.

 

 

German ifo Business Climate

Monday, September 25

09:00 BST

 

Monday’s publication of German ifo Business Climate failed to offer any help to the downbeat currency, as it deteriorated further. The index, which is based on 9,000 surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers, has now declined for 5 straight months, further fuelling concerns over the health of the Eurozone's biggest economy.

 

 

German Prelim CPI

Thursday, September 28

12:00 BST

The ECB was among the more dovish of central banks in September, causing the euro to fall against most major currencies. The single currency is in focus again this week, with the publication of several Eurozone macro pointers, including German ifo Business Climate (see above). Perhaps the most important data could be the German CPI which would come a day ahead of the Eurozone CPI (Friday) estimate. The euro bulls would need to see a strong print to help arrest the single currency’s decline.

US core PCE Price Index

Friday, September 29

13:30 BST

Last week’s hawkish pause from the Fed triggered a sharp sell-off in stocks and bonds, while lifting yields and the dollar higher. The Fed is worried about inflation and oil prices remaining high. Investors are worried the Fed’s tightening cycle may not be over just yet, after the central bank’s strong inclination towards rate cuts being pushed further out in 2024, with the possibility of one more hike before the end of this year.  If the Fed’s favourite inflation measure – the Core PCE Price Index – also mirror the CPI from a couple of weeks ago and come in higher, then this should further support the dollar. A noticeable miss is what the dollar bears, or EUR/USD bulls, would be desperate to see.

Here are the rest of this week’s data highlights, relevant to the EUR/USD pair:

data highlights for EUR/USD

 

So, we have plenty of Eurozone data to look forward to this week, including inflation figures from Germany and the Eurozone. However, Friday’s Core PCE aside, it is going to be a quieter one for US data, which could provide an excuse for the dollar longs to book some profit after such as strong rally.  That being said, we will only turn bearish on the dollar once a trend of weaker data emerges for the world’s largest economy. Until then, we would expect any short-term weakness for the dollar to fade. Put another way, any short-term strength in EUR/USD is likely to be short-lived for as long as US data remains relatively stronger than Eurozone data.

 

 

EUR/USD outlook: technical analysis

 

While this week’s macro calendar is quieter, markets could remain lively, as we have already seen so far in Monday’s session. As more and more support levels break down, this is likely to trigger follow-up technical selling.

 

For the EUR/USD, the line in the sand was around 1.0635, the May low. Once this level gave way, we saw further selling pressure come in to drive rates below 1.06 handle for the first time since March.

 

If the EUR/USD closes Monday’s session (well) below that broken 1.0635 level, then any short-term strength back into the 1.0600-1.0635 area later in the week could well get faded into, keeping the bearish trend alive.

 

The next downside target is around the 1.05 handle, which is where the lows of January (1.0483) and March (1.0516) were approximately formed.

 

A higher high is now needed for the EUR/USD bulls. The most recent high prior to the latest breakdown is last week’s high at 1.0737. This is now the line in the sand for many bearish speculators.

 

EUR/USD outlook

 

Source for charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Currency pair of the week Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Dollar continues to rise, tracking bond yields higher
Today 05:17 PM
Cisco to buy Splunk: What you need to know about the Cisco-Splunk deal
Today 03:29 PM
US Dollar Fresh 2023 Highs as Yields Drive the DXY Trade
Today 02:59 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 25, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks fall on persistent concerns over higher rates for longer
Today 12:23 PM
Chinese equity markets and yuan hold firm on no change in rates
Today 11:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD Outlook Darkens as Dollar goes from Strength to Strength - Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:28 AM
      Forex trading
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 22, 2023 11:00 AM
        Day trader looking at trading screens
        Euro analysis: EUR/USD Bulls Defend Support in the Mid-1.06s
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        September 21, 2023 02:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.