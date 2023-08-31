EUR/USD, Oil: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Yesterday 5:27 PM
120 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD looks to eurozone & US inflation

  • Eurozone inflation is expected to cool to 5.1% YoY
  • US core PCE is expected to tick higher to 4.2%
  • EUR/USD tests 100 sma resistance

EUR/USD is holding above 1.09 after reaching a two-week high in the previous session. Today, the pair is edging lower after weaker-than-expected German retail sales and ahead of inflation data from both the US and the eurozone.

German retail sales unexpectedly fell -0.8% MoM in July after falling -0.8% in June. However, this was below the 0.3% rise forecast in a sign that households remain squeezed amid high inflation (6.1%) and rising interest rates.

Attention is now turning to eurozone inflation data, which could provide further clues over whether the ECB will pause its rate hiking cycle in September. ECB President Christine Lagarde said at Jackson Hole that a pause could be appropriate at the next meeting.

Recent data, such as August PMI figures and GDP for the region, has pointed to a slowing economy, which takes the pressure off the ECB to hike aggressively.

Headline inflation is expected to cool to 5.1% YoY from 5.3%, and core inflation is expected to cool to 5.3% YoY from 5.5%.

The data comes after German inflation ticked lower and Spanish inflation ticked higher, highlighting the problem that the ECB has.

In addition to Eurozone inflation, ECB minutes to the July meeting will be released and could shed some light on the level at which policymakers see peak rates.

The USD will also be looking towards inflation data for clues over the Fed’s next steps. US core PCE, the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation, is expected to tick higher to 4.2% after steadily falling since February.

Hotter than expected core PCE would support the view that the Fed could raise interest rates further. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the market is pricing in just a 19% probability of a rate hike in September and a 43% probability that rates will be higher by November.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD extended its recovery from 1.07660, rising back above the 200 sma, the falling trendline support and is testing the 100 sma resistance at 1.0920. The RSI is neutral, giving away few clues.

A rise above the 100 sma is needed to extend the recovery towards 1.10 round number and 1.1060 the August 10 high.

Should sellers successfully defend the 100 sma, bears could test the falling trendline support at 1.0850, ahead of 1.0760 the August low.

eur/usd forecast chart

Oil flat after Chinese PMI data & ahead of US inflation figures

  • Chinese official manufacturing PMI 49.7 in August
  • US core PCE could drive Fed hike bets
  • Oil tests resistance at 81.50

Oil is holding steady in cautious trade after 5 straight days of gains. Today, the upside is limited after Chinese manufacturing PMI remained below 50 for a fifth straight month and as investors look cautiously ahead to US core PCE data.

The China manufacturing PMI was 49.7 in August, up from 49.3 in July, still in contraction territory, raising concerns over the health of China’s economy as growth falters. While Beijing has announced some supportive measures, which could have helped manufacturing activity climb, the government has resisted mounting calls for more targeted, aggressive support measures.

Attention now turns to US inflation figures which could provide further clues over whether the Fed is likely to raise interest further. Hot inflation could point to further rate hikes, which would be considered bad news for oil demand.

US data yesterday showed that US Q2 GDP was downwardly revised to 2.1%, but oil prices rose in a case of bad news is good news for the oil market as it means more rate hikes are less likely.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia is expected to continue its 1 million barrel-a-day voluntary oil output cut for a third consecutive month, adding to the existing OPEC  cuts and keeping supply tight.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil has extended its rebound from 77.50 earlier in the month, running into resistance at 81.50. The RSI points to further gains while it remains out of overbought territory and the 50 sma crossing above the 200 sma in a golden cross formation keeps buyers hopeful of further gains.

A rise above 81.50 could see the price head towards 83.50 the April high ahead of 84.60 the August high..

Sellers could look for a break below 79.30, the weekly low to extend the selloff towards 77.50.

oil FORECAST CHART

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas EUR/USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
ISM services, RBA, BOC meeting, China CPI: The Week Ahead – 01/09/2023
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Oil and the dollar strengthen on jobs data, Nasdaq dips
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Earnings This Week: GameStop, C3.ai and UK housebuilders
Yesterday 04:13 PM
IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
Yesterday 02:04 PM
Nasdaq100 forecast: Stocks rise after a Goldilocks jobs report
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 1, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

gold_06
Gold, DAX: Forecast Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 06:30 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, Oil: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    August 31, 2023 07:27 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      August 30, 2023 07:23 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 29, 2023 07:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.