EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD struggles below 1.10 in risk-off trade & after soft German data

German factory orders fell 5.8% in August

Eurozone retail sales were 0.2% MoM

US Fed speakers are in focus

EUR/USD falls below 1.10

EUR/USD is falling for a seventh straight day due to the strength of the U.S. dollar, geopolitical concerns, and soft German data.

German factory orders fell sharply in August, recording their sharpest decline in new orders for seven months amid further evidence of a worrying slowdown in Europe's largest manufacturing sector. German factory orders dropped by 5.8% in August, leaving them down by 3.9% in the year.

Weak data from Germany overshadowed eurozone retail sales, which were slightly more encouraging, rising 0.2% MoM in line with expectations.

The data comes amid rising concerns over the outlook for the eurozone economy and after inflation fell below the ECB's 2% target last week, raising expectations that the central bank could become more aggressive in its rate-cutting policy.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is rising, finding support from safe-haven flows amid the ongoing hearse collation in the Middle East. The US dollar is also rising as the market reins in aggressive Fed rate cut expectations following last week’s stronger-than-expected US nonfarm payroll report.

The strong data combined with a less dovish-sounding Fed Chair Powell has seen the market reassess rate cut expectations. It now almost fully expects a 25-basis-point cut, compared to 50 basis points previously.

Looking ahead, the US economic calendar is quiet today. Several Fed speakers are in focus and could provide more insight into the Fed's rate outlook. US CPI and the FOMC minutes are due later this week.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD formed a double-top reversal pattern at 1.12 and has fallen lower. The price has taken out the 50 SMA, the rising trendline support, and the 1.10 psychological level. This and the RSI below 50 keep sellers hopeful of further losses.

Sellers will need to take out 1.0950 the round number, to extend losses towards 1.09 and then the 200 SMA at 1.0880.

Any recovery would need to rise above 1.10 to negate the near-term downtrend and expose the 50 SMA at 1.1050

Oil rises with geopolitical tensions still in focus

Oil falls as tensions in the Middle East remain escalated

Oil rose 9% last week, its strongest weekly gain since March 2023

Oil has risen above 76.00 as it looks to the 200 SMA

Oil prices jumped higher at the start of the week after gaining some 9% in the previous week, the strongest weekly rise in over a year's supply concerns over a wider Middle East conflict overshadowed any worries about softer demand.

Oil rose by the most since March 2023 on expectations that Israel could hit Iranian oil infrastructure in response to an Iranian missile attack on October 1st. There are few signs of it ending one year since the start of the war; quite the opposite, fear of it broadening out is rising, which could directly impact supply.

However, it is worth noting that this is the risk premium driving up oil prices; the actual impact on supply is still minimal. Furthermore, OPEC+’s 7 million barrels a day spare capacity could provide a buffer. The group has spare capacity owing to oil production cuts in recent years to support prices.

At the OPEC+ meeting last week, the group agreed to leave output unchanged, including plans to lift production in December.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil has extended its rebound from 67.50, the mid-September low, rising above the falling trendline and 76.00. Supported by the RSI above 50, buyers will look to extend gains towards 77.40 the 200 SMA. Above here, buyers could gain momentum towards 80.40, the mid-August high.

Support can be seen at 73.50, the falling trendline support, and 72.60, the 50 SMA.