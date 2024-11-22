EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: EURUSD Faces Parity Risk and Nasdaq Eyes another Bull Run

EURUSD and Nasdaq Outlook: As the DXY edges closer to breaking 2023 highs, bearish risks loom large for EURUSD. Meanwhile, NVDIA earnings are boosting long-term bullish potential for the Nasdaq following the Trump rally.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 22, 2024 7:13 PM
US_flag_map_eye
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

DXY Risks: A move above 107 could push the euro closer to parity with the dollar.

NVDIA Earnings: Driving optimism for a long bull run on Nasdaq.

Week Ahead

EURUSD Volatility: German Prelim CPI (Thursday) and EUR Flash CPI (Friday).

US Economic Data: Core PCE, FOMC Minutes, Durable Goods Orders, and prelim GDP on Wednesday.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

DXY Chart: Monthly Time Frame - Log Scale

EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: DXY_2024-11-22_12-32-45

Source: Tradingview

The DXY is poised for a sharp rally in 2025 after breaking out from a year-long consolidation since December 2023 lows. This uptrend signals downside risks for EURUSD, potentially pushing the euro toward parity with the dollar.

Resistance remains at the October 2023 high (107.40), with further levels at 110 and 112.70 if the rally extends.

EURUSD Chart: Monthly Time Frame - Log Scale

EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: EURUSD_2024-11-22_11-27-08

Source: Tradingview

The bullish outlook for EURUSD has faded after the pair's sharp drop from the boundary of its long-term channel, extending back to the 2008 highs and connecting peaks from 2011, 2014, and 2021. The euro is now eyeing the mid-channel, aligning with parity to the dollar and potentially targeting 0.98 on the downside.

Support levels stand at 1.0430, 1.0380, and 1.0160. For a reversal, the EURUSD must break decisively above 1.06, opening the door to levels 1.07 and 1.0770.

Nasdaq Analysis: Weekly timeframe – Log Scale

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: NAS100_2024-11-22_11-55-48

Source: Tradingview

Nasdaq's recent support at the 20,200 level, aligning with the October open and close levels of the weekly candles, is providing a foundation for another potential bull run. Resistance levels at 20,800 and 21,100 are in focus, with a possible rally extending to 21,700. On the downside, support levels at 19,900 and 19,600 could come into play if the index dips below 20,200.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves
Related tags: Nasdaq EUR/USD DXY Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nasdaq articles

Research
Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
By:
Matt Simpson
December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
    100USD_buildings
    USDJPY, Dow, Nasdaq Analysis: Heated Highs Ahead of US CPI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 10, 2024 08:56 AM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after jobs data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 5, 2024 02:53 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 4, 2024 02:31 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.