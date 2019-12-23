EURUSD Muted Ahead of US Durable Goods

US durable goods orders could produce opportunities later today. Solid growth of 1.5% is forecast during the month. Core durable goods are expected to record just 0.1% growth. The Fed are currently neutral in their stance. For the Fed funds to shift higher, stronger growth in the US economy is needed. Durable goods is an important indicator.

Levels To Watch:

EUR/USD remains capped on the upside by $1.11. The pair trades below the 50 & 100 sma and is supported by 200 sma around $1.1066. A break above $1.11 could revive the uptrend bringing $1.12 into target. A break through $1.1060 could open the door to $1.1040.



