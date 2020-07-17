EURUSD Monetary policy unchanged

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 17, 2020 1:31 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Yesterday, the European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !


Related tags: EUR Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 08:59 AM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.