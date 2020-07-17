Yesterday, the European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !
Latest market news
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
February 17, 2023 04:05 PM