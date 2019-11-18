EURUSD may be Ready for a Move Higher

Is the 3rd time a charm for the 1.1170 level?

November 19, 2019 3:03 AM

EUR/USD may be Ready for a Move Higher

On October 24th, Mario Draghi led his last ECB meeting, in what was mostly a “goodbye moment” to the markets.  There weren’t any surprises, and Draghi left the helm to Christine Lagarde.  At the time, we discussed the possibility of EUR/USD pulling back towards 1.1000 before making a move higher.  The main reason to look for the move was that EUR/USD was trading near the 200-day moving average, downward sloping trendline resistance, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the June 25th high to the October 30th low, and the RSI near overbought conditions.  With the help of the positive trade news between China and the US over the next month, the US Dollar Index (DXY) moved higher and the Euro moved lower towards that 1.1000 level.

Source: Tradingview, CityIndex

However, over the last few days (see 240-minute chart), DXY began trading lower and failed to take out the double top target.  Price gapped lower into support after the weekend and the tweet this morning that China may be stalling on the trade deal was the final nail in the coffin to push DXY below the support zone towards 97.75.  (One thing I’d like to note here is that the RSI is in over sold conditions.  This is a place to begin to use the RSI to look for a reversal.  It doesn’t mean there will be a reversal.  There is no reason the RSI can’t go further into oversold territory or unwind while price trades sideways).

Source: Tradingview, CityIndex

As one may have expected, on a 240-minute chart EUR/USD failed to reach a double top target as well (however came much closer than DXY).  Price has reversed and is bouncing back towards the confluence of resistances mentioned on the daily chart.  EUR/USD has paused at the 50% retracement from the highs on November 4th to the lows on November 14th near 1.1089.   (Note the RSI here as well.  Same situation as with DXY, but opposite).

Source: Tradingview, CityIndex

What now for EUR/USD?  If price can continue higher from here, the double top resistance highs come in at 1.1170, along with the 200 Day Moving Average and the downward sloping trendline heading back over a year.  Is the 3rd time a charm for the 1.1170 level?  If price breaks through 1.1200 the next resistance level isn’t until 1.1400.  Support is back down at the 1.1000 level.

This week, ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks and Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI’s are to be released.  There will probably be more comments regarding the US-China trade war as well .  Any of these events may act as the catalyst to determine the next direction for EUR/USD.


Related tags: Dollar EUR Euro Forex USD Central Bank China ECB Trade War

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.