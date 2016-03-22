eurusd golden cross imminent 2655652016

The horrifying events in Brussels have overshadowed everything that has happened in the markets today. Although European stocks fell sharply when the news of the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 23, 2016 5:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The horrifying events in Brussels have overshadowed everything that has happened in the markets today. Although European stocks fell sharply when the news of the explosions hit the wires, they have since rallied back strongly while in the US the markets were quick to shrug off the news as the S&P rallied to a fresh high for the year. It remains to be seen if Wall Street will be able to hold onto its gains by close of play. Meanwhile in FX, the EUR/USD exchange rate fell for a time below the key support at 1.1200, hurt by mixed-bag economic data in the Eurozone and obviously concerns about the rising terrorist threat levels in Europe. This morning saw the German ZEW Economic Sentiment print 4.3 for March versus 6.3 expected, although it was nevertheless higher than February’s 1.0 reading. The ZEW’s current situation index fell to 50.7 from 52.3, disappointing expectations of 53.0. Earlier in the day, the latest German Flash Manufacturing PMI (50.4) had disappointed but the Services sector PMI (55.5) topped expectations, as did the nation’s Ifo Business Climate index (106.7).

There’s little further data to provide direction in this shortened trading week, with the exception of German Gfk Consumer Climate survey and the ECB’s Target LTRO results tomorrow. From the US, the key data to watch for the remainder of this week includes durable goods orders, tomorrow, and the final GDP estimate on Friday. The start of next week will also be a slow one as far as the economic calendar is concerned, but things should pick up later on in the week with the monthly US jobs report scheduled for release on Friday April 1. Because of the lack of significant data in the interim, technical analysis will garner more attention than usual, especially as the lower expected volumes over the coming days should make the markets more vulnerable to sharp moves and more headline-driven.

In fact, the EUR/USD’s daily chart is pointing to a potential rally if it repeats a reoccurring pattern that has emerged in recent days. As noted on the chart, since the ECB’s introduction of more QE, the EUR/USD has tended to rally sharply then consolidate for the next three days. If this trend continues, another rally could be on the way now that we have had three days of falling exchange rates. This is especially the case with the EUR/USD also testing the key support at 1.1200 today, a level which was previously resistance. In the previous occasion, it found strong support off of 1.1070, which was similarly a resistance level in the past.

Indeed, the trend for the EUR/USD is turning bullish judging by the fact that both the 21-day exponential and the 50-day simple moving averages are now rising, while the 200-day simple moving average has continued to flatten.  In fact, the 50-day SMA looks set to move above the 200 to form a so-called “Golden Crossover,” which would be another confirmation of the changing trend. But for the potential rally to come to fruition the bulls will need to defend their ground at 1.1200, otherwise all bets are off. If this support level breaks down on a daily closing basis then the short-term bias would turn back to bearish. The slightly longer-term trend would remain bullish until and unless price moves back below the 200-day moving average.

The key levels to watch are all shown on the charts. Among others, the key resistance area is between 1.1330 and 1.1375 – a potential break above this range could pave the way for a rally towards the psychological 1.1500 handle. On the downside, a closing break below support at 1.1200 could expose the next support at 1.1070 for a re-test.

16.03.22 eurusd

Related tags: EUR/USD: Golden Cross Imminent

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD: Golden Cross Imminent articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Today 02:00 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 10:28 AM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 08:00 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Today 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.