EURUSD, Gold Analysis: Stable Dollar and Growing Haven Demand

EURUSD, Gold Analysis: Despite weaker PMI results across the Eurozone, the EURUSD is maintaining its bullish momentum just below the 1.12 mark. Meanwhile, gold is holding firm at its record highs, driven by a stable dollar and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 24, 2024 8:17 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR PMI results fall below expectations
  • US Flash Services PMI results remain strong, manufacturing PMIs weaken
  • FOMC members are open to more significant rate cuts
  • Middle East tensions fortify grounds for haven investments
  • Technical Analysis: DXY, EURUSD, Gold

PMI Results

On Monday, flash manufacturing and services PMI across France, Germany, the Eurozone, the UK, and the US showed disappointing results. German business activity fell at the fastest rate in seven months, while French economic activity also slowed following the Olympics. With this cooling trend, dovish monetary policies are likely in the next ECB meeting. ECB President Lagarde’s speech on Thursday could provide further insights.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

FOMC Member Insights

With labor market worries in the headlines, alongside the rate cut magnitude that reflected more than anticipated weakness in the US economy, FOMC members are open to further easing given the contractionary impact of the current rates.

This Friday’s US Core PCE alongside next Friday’s US Non-farm payrolls can alter the views and expectations for the next policy. FOMC member Goolsbee noted that labor market deterioration can happen faster than central banks can respond, increasing the likelihood of large-scale rate cuts unless economic data improves significantly.

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD_2024-09-24_12-32-10

Source: Tradingview

Both the EURUSD and the DXY are consolidating ahead of a potential breakout or reversal. The DXY is torn between haven demand and a dovish Fed, while the EURUSD is trading near its highs despite weak PMI data and a stable Dollar (for now). With the US elections looming, market uncertainty is high, and gold continues to rise as a safe-haven investment.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

EURUSD Analysis: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD DXY Analysis: EURUSD_2024-09-24_12-32-100

Source: Tradingview

The EURUSD remains stable near 1.12, needing additional momentum to continue its upward trend. Since the 2022 lows, the pair has been showing a bullish bias, but a breakout above 1.12 and 1.13 is needed to confirm the continuation of this trend.

Bullish Scenario: A break above 1.12 and 1.13 could push the pair towards the 1.15 zone.

Bearish Scenario: Support lies between 1.10 and 1.09. A drop back into the consolidation range could signal a bearish move towards 1.0780 and 1.0680.

Gold Analysis: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Gold Analysis: XAUUSD_2024-09-24_13-45-11

Source: Tradingview

Gold has been in a strong uptrend, respecting the boundaries of its ascending parallel channel since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023. As we near the one-year mark of the war, gold continues to be viewed as a safe-haven asset, bolstered by the uncertainty surrounding the dollar, upcoming US elections, and developing geo-political conflicts.

Bullish Scenario: Gold has upside potential towards $3,000, with potential key resistance levels above 2660 at 2,710, 2,760, and 2,890.

Bearish Scenario: A pullback from current highs could find support at 2,580, 2,540, and 2,500. In a more extreme case, a break below 2,470 could see gold testing the June 2024 lows near 2,300.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT - on X: @Rh_waves

 

Related tags: Precious metals Gold EUR/USD DXY

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Precious metals articles

GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Pound Drops on Weak CPI, Gold Surges on Global Uncertainties
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 08:12 AM
    gold_02
    Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday - October 15, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 15, 2024 12:30 PM
      Research
      USDJPY, Silver Forecast: Positive Trends on Dollar and Metals
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      October 14, 2024 08:14 AM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: Market Uncertainty Pressures the Pound and Boosts Metals
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 11, 2024 09:13 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.