EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD holds steady ahead of tomorrow's ECB rate decision. FTSE rises as rate cut optimism & strong China data lift the index.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wednesday 6:20 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD holds steady ahead of tomorrow's ECB rate decision

  • Eurozone PPI & Composite PMI data is up next
  • Weak US data has raised Fed rate cut expectations
  • EUR/USD holds steady below 1.09

EUR/USD is holding steady after losses yesterday, as investors show caution ahead of tomorrow's ECB interest rate decision.

The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%. However, given the uptick in inflation, the recovery of the economy, and record-low unemployment, they could do so with a hawkish tone.

Today, the focus is on eurozone PPI inflation data, which is expected to fall -0.5% Month over Month in April, down from 0.4% in March. On an annual basis, PPI is expected to be -5.1 % after falling -7.1% in the previous month. Cooling PPI bodes well for continued cooling in CPI inflation.

Eurozone business activity data as measured by the composite PMI will also be in focus. It's expected to confirm that business activity expanded at a faster pace in May, at 52.3, up from 51.7, supporting the view that the economy is recovering from its downturn.

USD is rising against its major peers in choppy trade as markets weigh weaker-than-expected data and investors look ahead to Friday's nonfarm payroll report.

Weak ISM manufacturing PMI figures on Monday sent the USD to a two-month low on concerns over the health of the US economy. Week-jolt job openings yesterday helped the dollar rise amid some safe-haven demand.

Equally, the US dollar index trades close to a two-month low amid rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September. The markets now price in a 65% probability of a September rate cut, up from under 50% last week.

Today, ISM services PMI and ADP payrolls will be in focus weaker than expected data could send the US dollar lower.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD found support at the 200 SMA and the falling trendline support, and rebounded higher before running into resistance at 1.0915.

Buyers could look to extend this move above 1.0915 towards 1.0980 the March high.

On the flipside, support can be seen at 1.0780 the 200 SMA and last week’s low. A break below here opens the door to 1.0725 and 1.07.

eur/usd forecast chart

FTSE rises as rate cut optimism & strong China data lifts the index

  • China services PMI beat forecasts & UK services PMI is up next7
  • BoC and ECB could cut rates this week
  • FTSE consolidates above 8250

The FTSE is rising after a positive close on Wall Street. Weaker-than-expected job openings added to expectations that the Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates soon.

Central Banks are very much in focus this week, with the Bank of Canada expected to cut rates today and the ECB tomorrow fueling optimism surrounding looser monetary conditions.

The mood is also upbeat after stronger-than-expected Chinese services PMI data. The data experienced a notable surge in May, marking its fastest pace of growth in 10 months thanks to persistent stimulus measures from Beijing.

The FTSE will now look towards UK services PMI figures, which are expected to show that the dominant sector expanded at a slower pace in May. The services PMI was 52.9 in May, down from 55. This is the second reading, so it's unlikely to be as market-moving as the preliminary.

In the US session, the ISM services PMI and ADP jobs report will be of interest, particularly after the weaker-than-expected manufacturing ISM and the softer Jolts job openings yesterday. The differing market reactions to the weak data indicate that the market is struggling to find a narrative. On the one hand, weak data raises concerns over the health of the US economy, while on the other hand, soft data brings market rate cut expectations forward.

FTSE Forecast – technical analysis

The FTSE has recovered from the 50 SMA, rising above the rising trendline and is holding steady around 8250. The RSI is neutral, giving away few clues.

Buyers will look to rise above 8350 to extend gains towards the 8400 round number and 8480 to fresh ATHs.

Sellers would need to take out 8200, the weekly low and the rising trendline support to test the 50 SMA at 8150. A break below here creates a lower low and brings 8000 into focus.

ftse 100 forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch FTSE EUR/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
Today 05:25 AM
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
Today 03:54 AM
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level
Today 12:15 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD: EM, commodities, soft data drag on AUD into GDP, ISM
Yesterday 11:02 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on weak growth worries
Yesterday 01:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:30 AM
    Oil extraction
    EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 3, 2024 08:51 AM
      germany_01
      DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 30, 2024 08:42 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 29, 2024 08:22 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.