EUR/USD forecast, oil forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD struggles below 1.10 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde. Oil looks ahead to the Chinese data dump.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 17, 2023 5:40 PM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD struggles below 1.10 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde

  • USD strength continues from Friday
  • Christine Lagarde to speak
  • EUR/USD looks to support at 1.0930

EUR/USD continues to struggle below 1.10 after falling on Friday as the USD continues with its recovery.

The Greenback advanced on Friday despite retail sales falling 1%, instead encouraged by a tick higher in the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment report, which rose to 63.5 from 62 and as the one-year inflation outlook also rose to 4.6% up from 3.6%. Core retail sales also showed resilience.

According to the CME Fedwatch tool, the market is pricing in an 83% probability that the Fed will hike rates by 25 bps at the May meeting.

The EUR rose 0.9% against the USD last week, supported by hawkish ECB commentary, which now has the market pricing in a 46% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike in May.

There is no high-impacting eurozone data due today. Instead, attention will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde, who is due to speak. Investors will be watching carefully for clues about the ECB’S next move.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EUR/USD rose to a high of 1.1075 on Friday, before falling below 1.10 heading into the weekend. The RSI remains in bullish territory and decent support can be seen at 1.,0930 the March high and the January high. A break below here could open the door to 1.09 round number and 1.0850. Below here, the confluence of the 50 sma and the rising trendline support at 1.0750 could offer strong support.

Meanwhile, on the upside, buyers will look for a rise over 1.10 psychological level and 1.1045 at the 2023 high to extend the bullish uptrend towards 1.11 and 1.1180 at the March 2022 high.

eurusd chart

Oil looks to Chinese data dump

  • Oil steadies after solid gains last week
  • Chinese GDP could support a stronger demand outlook
  • WTI tests 200 sma resistance

Oil prices are holding steady at the start of the week after gaining over 2% last week, marking its fourth straight weekly gain.

Oil is looking ahead to tomorrow’s China GDP data for the next catalyst, which is expected to show that growth bounced back in a solid fashion as the economy re-opened after Covid. Retail sales and industrial production data is also due. The data comes as the Citi group surprise index sits at a 17-year high.

The data is expected support the narrative that the economic recovery in China will lift oil demand to a record high. A point that was reiterated by the IEA on Friday.

While the price of oil has rebounded from recent 15-month lows following the OPEC+ decision to cut output, the rally has run into resistance amid rising concerns over a recession in the US as interest rates continue to rise.

The USD is rising today, which makes oil more expensive for buyers with other currencies. A slew of Fed speakers are due to hit the airwaves with week. Their comments will be closely watch and could also drive oil prices.

Where next for Oil prices?

Oil has been trading in a holding pattern since the start of April. The price rebounded from 67.90 the 2023 low, rising above the 50 & 100 sma the 80.00 psychological level, before running into resistance at the 200 sma at 82.80.

The RSI supports further upside but buyers will need to break above the 200 sma and 83.35 the December high, to break out of the holding pattern and bring 90.00 the round number, and November 10 high into play ahead of 93.20.

Should sellers successfully defend the 200 sma the price could look support at 80.00 round number ahead of 76.90 the 100 sma. It would take a break below the 72.30 lower band of the holding pattern for bears to take control.

oil chart

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Yesterday 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Yesterday 01:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_04
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:17 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:39 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:30 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.