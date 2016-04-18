eurusd failed to break outbecause of brexit concerns 2658472016

The US dollar has depreciated over the past few months, even against the euro which has refused to head down despite the ECB’s efforts. Market […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 19, 2016 4:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar has depreciated over the past few months, even against the euro which has refused to head down despite the ECB’s efforts. Market participants have been forced to repeatedly push out their expectations about the next Federal Reserve rate increase, due mainly to the soft patch in US data of late. But last week, the EUR/USD exchange rate actually fell despite the release of more disappointing macro numbers from the US. One explanation for this could be concerns over Brexit – or the prospects of Britain leaving the EU – which may be keeping the bulls at bay. Undeniably, Brexit, should it happen, could just be as bad for the Eurozone economy as it would for the UK. It could set a precedent, potentially encouraging other counties to leave the EU in the future. Another reason behind the EUR/USD’s sell-off last week could be this: profit-taking ahead of this week’s key Eurozone data and the ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday. Nothing significant is likely to be announced at this particular meeting since it was only last month that the ECB expanded its QE package. But Mario Draghi could nevertheless jawbone the currency lower at his press conference. Consequently, we could see some much-needed volatility in the EUR/USD this week. Even if trades side-ways, it should still provide plenty of short-term trading opportunities for both the bulls and the bears alike.

The following are among the potential market-moving events to watch out for this week:

  • Tuesday: German ZEW Economic Sentiment; US Building Permits and Housing Starts
  • Wednesday: US Existing Home Sales
  • Thursday: ECB policy decision and press conference; US Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Unemployment Claims
  • Friday: Flash Eurozone and US manufacturing PMIs

Last week, the EUR/USD could not break through the 1.1450-1.1500 barrier and after several failed attempts there traders decided to sell the unit. As a result, it fell through short-term support at 1.1330 and formed a bearish engulfing candle on its weekly chart. At the start of this week, the EUR/USD has managed to hold its own pretty well thus far. However, at the time of this writing, it was testing the broken 1.1330 support level, which may well turn into resistance and precede another drop. If the low of 1.1235 from last week also breaks down, the EUR/USD could then drop towards the next potential support levels at 1.1155 or 1.1065 – the latter being the meeting point of the 55-week moving average with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement against the most recent double bottom low.

But with the 55-week SMA flattening and the EUR/USD making higher lows within its large consolidation range, the underlying long-term trend may be turning bullish. But last week’s bearish engulfing candle suggests we may see lower levels first before a possible rally. In any event, a potential breakout above key resistance in the 1.1450-1.1500 zone would be a bullish outcome, which could lead to a significant rally.

16.04.18 eurusd

Related tags: Brexit Draghi ECB EUR/USD Forex trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.