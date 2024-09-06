EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Post Non-Farm Payroll Outlook

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Both the EURUSD and the US Dollar Index (DXY) are hovering around critical levels that could determine whether we see a trend reversal or confirmation. These levels are closely tied to the extremes of December and July 2023, with market participants eagerly awaiting policy decisions to solidify the trends.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 6, 2024 9:54 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Week’s Recap:

  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI: Negative
  • JOLTS Job Openings: Negative
  • ADP Non-Farm Employment Change: Negative
  • ISM Services PMI: Positive
  • Non-Farm Payrolls: Pending
  • FOMC Statements by Members Waller and Williams

Key Events for the Week Ahead:

  • US Consumer Price Inflation (Wednesday)
  • ECB Monetary Policy Decision (Thursday)

Following the negative results from the leading economic indicator, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, along with negative employment indicators, the market sentiment is leaning towards the bear side ahead of the NFP reports, and ahead of technical key breakout levels.

The EURUSD and US Dollar Index facing critical levels between a trend reversal and confirmation, beyond the borders of December and July 2023 extremities, as policies are awaited to confirm the trends. Today’s non-farm payroll result, followed by the remarks from FOMC members Williams and Waller, are set to shape the magnitude expectation of the upcoming Fed rate cut, possibly giving more weight to the employment stats over next week’s consumer price inflation data.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

From a monetary policy perspective, the EURUSD is expected to face a bearish wave with the high probability of a rate cut by the ECB next Thursday, which is expected to take place after the non-farm and US CPI indicator market impacts.

Technical Outlook:

DXY Analysis: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY analysis: DXY_2024-09-06_15-45-19

Source: Tradingview

The DXY is trading near its December 2023 lows and appears poised to drop toward the July 2023 lows around the 99.60 level, particularly if NFP data disappoints. A continued decline could reinforce the downtrend that has been in place since the 2022 highs.

On the upside, the lower boundary of the trendline connecting consecutive higher lows between 2023 and 2024 is likely to offer resistance near the 102 level. A stronger-than-expected result could push the DXY higher, with potential resistance around the 104 level.

EURUSD Analysis: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: EURUSD_2024-09-06_15-38-18

Source: Tradingview

The EURUSD is currently rebounding from the 1.1030 support zone, supported by a relative strength indicator bounce from its moving average on the 3-day time frame. The overall trend appears set for a bullish breakout, with a close above the 1.120 and 1.130 resistance levels needed to confirm the uptrend that began from the 2022 lows.

On the downside, unexpected results from the US labor market or inflation data could dampen expectations for upcoming Fed rate cut magnitude. Combined with a potential ECB rate cut, the EURUSD could see declines toward 1.0980, 1.0920, and 1.0890, potentially holding just below the 1.1020 level and aligning with the trendline connecting consecutive lower highs between 2023 and 2024.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Forex Friday US NFP Fed EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex Friday articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
    100USD_graph
    Bullish USD sentiment wanes, GBP/USD bears have a rethink - COT Report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 10, 2025 05:08 AM
      US_flag_map_eye
      Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.