EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Is the Euro's Uptrend Over?

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: With the US Dollar Index (DXY) holding above its December 2023 support, a significant drop in Spanish inflation rates, and a general cooldown in energy prices, the EURUSD is poised for heightened volatility as the market begins to price in September's monetary policies ahead of August's monthly close.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 29, 2024 7:00 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key USD Events

  • US Prelim GDP
  • US unemployment claims
  • US Core PCE (Friday)

As the Fed aims to maintain low inflation and a strong labor market, today's US unemployment claims are in the spotlight, especially ahead of next week's non-farm payrolls data. The scale of September’s potential rate cut will likely hinge on labor market conditions, impacting both the US Dollar Index and EURUSD.

Currently, the DXY is experiencing a positive rebound from its December 2023 lows, supported by an oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI). However, a definitive bullish rebound remains contingent on tomorrow’s core PCE data and next week’s non-farm payrolls.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

Key EUR Events

  • German Prelim CPI m/m
  • Spanish Flash CPI
  • Eurozone Flash CPI Estimate y/y (Friday)

Following the sharp decline in Spain’s flash Consumer Price Index from 2.8% to 2.2%, the euro is under bearish pressure with dovish expectations ahead of Germany's CPI report today, which will provide key insights into the Eurozone’s complete flash inflation estimate due on Friday.

Volatility in the EURUSD could also shift based on US economic data at market open, particularly with unemployment claims in focus.

Technical Outlook

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: DXY – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: DXY_2024-08-29_12-21-12

Source: Tradingview

The US Dollar Index is currently in a positive rebound mode, respecting its oversold RSI and December 2023 support. The 102-barrier, which aligns with the lower border of its primary consolidation and the August 5 low, is being watched as potential resistance, especially as the dovish trend continues.

On the downside, the July 2023 lows are positioned to offer support below the December 2023 lows.

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: EURUSD – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: EURUSD_2024-08-29_12-28-16

Source: Tradingview

While the DXY has rebounded from its December 2023 lows, the EURUSD has also bounced back from the 1.12 psychological barrier, right above the December 2023 high. However, increasing bearish pressures are evident amid dovish policy expectations.

Support for the pair is anticipated at the 1.10 level (aligned with the August 5 high) and 1.0930 (near the 2-year trendline border).

On the upside, a break above the 1.1220 barrier could realign the EURUSD with its July 2023 highs at the 1.113 level.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Forex EUR/USD ECB Fed DXY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.