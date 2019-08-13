EURUSD drops on tariff delay talk stronger US inflation

Dollar strengthens as some tariffs on Chinese imports could be delayed

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 13, 2019 8:35 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The euro remained resilient across the early European session, despite mounting evidence that the German economy is heading towards a recession. German ZEW sentiment data dived to -44.1, the worst level in seven years and an exorbitant miss, versus expectations of -28.5 and a previous print of -24.5. The figures point to a serious and significant deterioration in the outlook for the German economy; toxic cocktail of the recent escalation in US – Sino trade tensions, the increased likelihood of a no deal Brexit adding to already soft economic growth. 

Investors will now look ahead to German GDP data due for release tomorrow. The expectation is that the German economy contracted. However, with uncertainty from the US – Sino trade war expected to continue hitting demand for German exports, Europe’s largest economy could well be heading for a recession.

Dollar gains
The dollar rose moderately following the release of US inflation data. CPI increased to 1.8% yoy ahead of the 1.7% forecast. Core CPI, which excludes more volatile items such as food and fuel unexpectedly ticked higher to 2.2% yoy, ahead of the 2.1% forecast. However, the dollar strengthened considerably on the announcement that the US could delay tariffs on some Chinese imports until December. With little in the way of positive news surrounding the US – Sino trade dispute recently, investors were quick to react, pushing the dollar higher. 

Geopolitical concerns, (Hong Kong and China) in addition to ongoing trade concerns, and the impact on global growth, has been a central focus for dollar traders. Recession fears have been growing recently. An easing of trade tensions is a positive for the US economy. This, plus an unexpected tick higher in inflation is proving to be supportive of the greenback. 

EUR/USD levels to watch:
The EUR/USD is trading a range between $1.1250 and $1.1160 and is showing a reluctance to breakout. A move below $1.1160 could open the door to $1.1100 prior to $1.1025. On the upside, a break through resistance at $1.220 could see the pair move higher with more conviction to $1.1250, prior to $1.1280.


Related tags: Dollar EUR Euro Forex USD China

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.