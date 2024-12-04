EURUSD, Dow Forecast: On Edge Ahead of Key US Data

EURUSD, Dow Forecast: The EURUSD maintains its rebound above the key 1.0333 level, while the Dow pauses near record highs above 45,000, and the DXY holds steady at critical support ahead of Friday's NFP.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 4, 2024 7:21 PM
US_flag_map_eye
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI remains below 50, highlighting 2025 tariff uncertainty
  • JOLTS Job Openings rebound from 2-year lows
  • DXY holds above key support ahead of key US economic data
  • Friday’s NFP results and Fed rate expectations
  • Technical Analysis: DXY, EURUSD, and Dow Jones.
This image will only appear on cityindex websites!

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

US Economic Data and Dollar Risks for 2025

The first week of December highlights a cautious outlook for 2025, as ISM Manufacturing PMI—a leading economic growth indicator—remains below the 50-mark for the 8th consecutive month. While economic stimuli and tax benefits continue to drive US indices to record highs, tariff risks for 2025 are on the rise, posing challenges for the cooling inflation narrative and the currency market.

This image will only appear on cityindex websites!

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

With heightened volatility expected from ISM Services PMI, Powell’s comments, and NFP data, the DXY sits at critical support, and US indices hover at historic highs. If the DXY breaches the 108 level, the EURUSD could face significant downside pressure, potentially falling toward parity and below.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

DXY Forecast: Monthly Time Frame – Log Scale

DXY Forecast: DXY_2024-12-04_10-59-14

Source: Tradingview

The DXY's 16-year primary uptrend and channel reflects persistent upside risks: 

Upside Potential: A firm close above the 108 level could push the DXY toward 110.30, 113.60, 116.80, and 120.20, reaching the upper channel boundary.

Downside Risks: Failure to hold above the mid-channel resistance and 108 level could see the Dollar decline toward the channel’s lower boundary, with key support between 99.60, 96 and 94.

EURUSD Forecast: Monthly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD Forecast: EURUSD_2024-12-04_11-06-31

Source: Tradingview

The EURUSD exhibits a clear bearish trend, consolidating just below the resistance of its primary downtrend and channel since 2008

Upside Potential: From a long-term perspective, a sustained break above 1.13 could see the Euro target 1.2.

Downside Risks: A drop below 1.033 increases the likelihood of parity, with further downside toward 0.98.

Short-Term Outlook:

Resistance levels at 1.06, 1.07, and 1.0780 are crucial before the pair can extend toward 1.0950 and 1.13.

Dow Forecast: Weekly Time Frame - Log Scale

Dow Forecast: US30_2024-12-04_12-11-00

Source: Tradingview

The Dow’s uptrend has potentially paused at the previously highlighted 45,000 resistance, as discussed in my article "Dow Jones Forecast: Intensifying Uptrend, Where's the Next Resistance?" Looking ahead: 

 

• Upside Potential: A decisive close above 45,200 could propel the Dow toward the 47,000 mark.

• Downside Risks: A pullback below 45,000 may lead to retests of support levels at 43,300, 42,300, and 41,500, aligning with the uptrend support line connecting consecutive lows since 2020.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @RH_waves

Related tags: Dow Jones EUR/USD DXY Technical analysis US NFP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dow Jones articles

Research
Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
By:
Matt Simpson
December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
    Congress building
    DJIA Forecast: The Dow Declines After the NFP
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    December 10, 2024 07:39 PM
      100USD_buildings
      USDJPY, Dow, Nasdaq Analysis: Heated Highs Ahead of US CPI
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 10, 2024 08:56 AM
        US_flag_NYC
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as tensions with Russia rise
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 19, 2024 02:19 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.