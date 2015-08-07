eurusd dives after non farm payrolls and rate hike implications 1837352015

The non-farm payrolls and unemployment data reports were released by the US Labor Department on Friday morning. 215,000 jobs were added in July, slightly missing […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 8, 2015 12:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The non-farm payrolls and unemployment data reports were released by the US Labor Department on Friday morning. 215,000 jobs were added in July, slightly missing consensus estimates of 222,000. The unemployment rate remained steady at 5.3%, in-line with expectations. Average hourly earnings remained at 0.2%, also in-line with expectations.

While the actual payrolls number fell short of consensus estimates, the employment data may be considered solid enough to imply a potential Fed rate hike in September. This implication prompted a rapid surge in the US dollar shortly after the data release and a resulting drop in the EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

This drop brings the currency pair closer to its downside support target around the 1.0800 level. For the past two months, EUR/USD has been trading in a clear downtrend within the larger context of a long-term bearish trend that has been in place for more than a year. The short-term trend has displayed a classic case of lower highs and lower lows descending from mid-June’s high around the 1.1400 resistance area.

The last major high within this downtrend was in late July around the 1.1100 resistance level, which was also around the key 50-day moving average.

Both technically and fundamentally, EUR/USD should be due for a new lower low below the noted 1.0800 support level, especially in light of an impending Fed rate hike and today’s employment data that helped provide some further rationale for a sooner rate hike.

In the event of a breakdown towards this lower low under 1.0800, the next major downside target is around the 1.0500 level, which is the area of March’s twelve-year low and the site of a rough double-bottoming pattern in March and April. A further break below 1.0500, which would confirm a continuation of the long-term downtrend, could pressure EUR/USD towards further downside support around the 1.0200 level.

To the upside, major resistance on any rebound remains around the noted 1.1100 price level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.