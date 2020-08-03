EURUSD breaks short term uptrend

USD pushes higher off favorable economic data.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 3, 2020 11:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
On the U.S. economic data front, Markit's U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 50.9 for the July final reading which was slightly below the 51.3 estimate. ISM manufacturing jumped to 54.2 in June from 52.6 in May, above the 53.6 expected and at its highest level since March 2019. Finally, Construction Spending for June declined 0.7% on month (1% increase estimate) compared to a decline of 2.1% in May.     

On Tuesday, U.S. Manufacturing Orders are anticipated to increase by 5% for June compared to a gain of 8% in May. June Durable good orders are expected to gain 7.3% in-line with May.  

The Euro was mixed against most of its major pairs, lower against the USD, GBP, and CAD. In Europe, the July Markit Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was reported at 51.8, vs 51.1 expected. Also, Markit Manufacturing PMIs were released for Germany at 51.0 (vs 50.0 expected), for the U. K. at 53.3 (vs 53.6 expected), and for France at 52.4 (vs 52.0 expected).

Looking at the EURUSD currency pair on an hourly chart, prices broke below a short-term rising trend line in place since Aug 27th. The 20-period moving average is acting as resistance on the decline. As long as key resistance at 1.1795 is not broken to the upside, look for continued bearish momentum down towards 1.1695  and 1.1655 support levels.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: EUR Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
Yesterday 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Yesterday 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
By:
David Scutt
January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
        EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 24, 2023 04:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.