EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: Dollar's Bull Run and Crypto's Deregulations

EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: With Republicans in the lead, the dollar’s bull run and growing speculation around a deregulated crypto market are pushing Bitcoin toward the 100,000-checkpoint while pressuring EURUSD to 7-month lows.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 12, 2024 6:47 PM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • EURUSD Drops to 7-month lows
  • Bitcoin eyes 100,000
  • US CPI (y/y, m/m, core) and Fed Rate expectations on Wednesday
  • FOMC Member Remarks between Wednesday and Thursday
  • Fed Powell Remarks at the Global Perspectives Panel on Friday

Dollar’s Bull Run Against the Euro – Is This a Bull Flag?

The US dollar index is hovering just below the 106-mark, at the upper border of a yearlong parallel channel. A decisive breakout above that pattern can confirm a bull flag, pushing the dollar index to 107 and EURUSD to the 1.0480 mark.

DXY – Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: DXY_2024-11-12_10-58-40

Source: Tradingview

The DXY has been trending within a primary upward channel since 2008. The current year-long channel now stands at a neutral juncture: either a drop to the channel’s lower boundary before a bull continuation, or a breakout toward a steeper rally against the markets.

EURUSD Forecast: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: EURUSD_2024-11-12_11-02-46

Source: Trading view

EURUSD recently broke below its year-long consolidation. Only a firm close above the 1.08 level might save EURUSD’s 2022 bull run. The trend now points to support at 1.05 and 1.0480. A decisive drop below 1.0480 could extend losses down to 1.01.

BTCUSD Forecast: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: BTCUSD_2024-11-12_11-06-54

Source: Trading view

From a channel analysis perspective, Bitcoin’s drop from 2021 highs traced a duplicated range towards the 15,480 low and resumed its primary uptrend. Respecting the borders of the following channel, Bitcoin is currently eyeing the upper boundary, near the 100,000 zone, defined by the trendline connecting the 2021 peaks.

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q4 2024

Additionally, the range between 73,000 and 69,000 now serves as a support zone for any pullbacks, while a decisive close below 66,000 could lead to a sharp drop to the 50,000 level.

The hype towards a deregulated crypto environment by the Republicans is fueling that bullish momentum, and 100,000 does not seem far-fetched anymore.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: EUR/USD Bitcoin USD DXY CPI Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.