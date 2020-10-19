EURUSD biggest gainer vs the majors

The pair is still stuck in a consolidation after breaking trend: Chart

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 20, 2020 2:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Monday with the exception of the AUD. On the US economic data front, no major economic data was released. 

On Tuesday, Housing Starts for September are expected to increase to 1,460K on month, from 1,416K in August. 

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF. In Europe, Eurozone construction output increased +2.6% in August, following a 0.3% rise in July.

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs.


Looking at the most active pairs, The largest gainer on the day was the EUR/USD which climbed over 0.48% or 57 pips to 1.177 in Monday's trading. The pair is consolidating between 1.183 resistance and 1.1605 support after breaking below a rising trend line. The preference is for a break below 1.1605 support to start a new downtrend however a break above 1.183 resistance is possible based on Monday's strong performance.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading.
Related tags: EUR Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Today 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Today 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Pullbacks
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 5, 2024 04:25 PM
      Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Breakdowns
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 24, 2024 03:00 AM
        Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Test II at 1.0500, EUR/JPY Breakdown
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 21, 2024 04:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.