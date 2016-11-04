eurusd at major level ahead of us elections 2680992016

The EUR/USD has rallied sharply this week, thanks mainly to a slump in US dollar as opinion polls narrowed and uncertainty about the US elections […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2016 5:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The EUR/USD has rallied sharply this week, thanks mainly to a slump in US dollar as opinion polls narrowed and uncertainty about the US elections grew after the FBI announced at the end of last week that it will launch an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. However, we believe that the dollar could make a comeback next week if, despite all the shenanigans, Hillary Clinton becomes the next US president. If that were to happen, the Fed will most likely raise interest rates in December before slowly tightening its policy further in the years ahead.

Indeed, incoming economic data from the US continues to improve at a steady pace, as indicated for example by the nonfarm payrolls report for the month of October. Although the headline jobs growth at 161 thousand was far from being great, we was sharp upward revisions to the previous months’ job gains and more importantly a stronger-than-expected rise in average earnings.

Obviously if Donald Trump scores a shock victory in the US presidential election race next week then the dollar could fall a lot further in the short-term outlook. That is the key risk in our opinion.

But from a purely technical perspective, the EUR/USD’s short-squeeze rally could come to an end next week as it tests or nears key resistance levels.

The world’s most heavily-traded currency pair has been making lower lows and lower highs inside its nearly two-year consolidation pattern. So, the medium-term trend is arguably still bearish. This week’s counter-trend rally to the prior key support, now resistance, at 1.1125 area could be where the sellers might step back in. Here we also have the 50-day moving average and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level converging with price.

If the sellers do not step in here then they may do so around the 1.1180/1200 area, where the 200-day average meets the bearish trend line and the 78.6% Fibonacci level. However if this area also breaks down then this bearish outlook will become invalid. Assuming that doesn’t happen, the next potential key support levels, or bearish objectives, to watch include 1.1065, 1.1040, 1.0935 and 1.0825/55. These levels were previously support and/or resistance.

16-11-04-eurusd

Related tags: Election EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Election articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
    germany_09
    How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 21, 2025 07:48 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 16, 2025 06:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.