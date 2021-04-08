EURUSD at key inflection point

Traders need to consider when the “pricing in” of the vaccine has reached its peak

April 8, 2021 7:09 PM

EUR/USD at key inflection point

The theme driving the Euro this week has been one optimism.  After months of lockdowns and restrictions (including April), traders viewed the message from the EU earlier in the week that they expect to have most of their citizens vaccinated by the end of June as a positive for the Bloc. In addition, yesterday’s news that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) found that although there may be a link to rare cases of unusual blood clots, the total benefit-risk remains positive for the AstraZeneca shot.  However, the EMU left it up to individual countries to determine whether to use the vaccine.  See European vaccines will eventually get there and Euro high on vaccines for further analysis of Euro pairs.

After failing to break out of an inverse head and shoulders, EUR/USD reversed lower on February 25th forming a shooting star on the highs, near 1.2231.   Price moved lower in a flag formation, moving down to 1.1704.  As mentioned, the euphoric Euro moved high this week to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the February 25th highs to the March 31st lows near 1.1908 yesterday, forming another shooting star candlestick formation.  This reversal candle confluences with the 200 Day Moving Average and horizontal resistance between 1.1905 and 1.1920.  This area acts as key resistance for EUR/USD!  If the pair can hold this level, bears will be looking to offer the pair back down to the early November lows near 1.1603. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, if bears are successful at pushing EUR/USD lower, it must first pass through horizontal support near 1.1790 and then a confluence of support at the March 31st lows and the downward sloping trendline from the February 25th highs, near 1.1704.  Notice that although the RSI pulled back from overbought conditions into neutral territory yesterday, it is currently hovering near the top of the price zone. If EUR/USD moves higher soon, the RSI should follow and move back into overbought conditions once again. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Strong resistance is at the previously mentioned highs between 1.1905 and 1.1920.  If bulls are able to push price above, there is another confluence of resistance between the 50% retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe and horizontal resistance between 1.1975 and 1.1992. 

EUR/USD has been moving higher this week on optimism of a faster vaccine rollout.  However, traders need to consider when the “pricing in” the a vaccine has reached its peak.  This is true not only vs the US Dollar, but vs other currencies as well.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Coronavirus EUR Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.