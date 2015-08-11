eurusd ascent on greek deal confronting major resistance 1869302015

The most recent leg within EUR/USD’s prolonged range-bound price action has been this past week’s rise from just above key 1.0800 support. As of Tuesday, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 12, 2015 4:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The most recent leg within EUR/USD’s prolonged range-bound price action has been this past week’s rise from just above key 1.0800 support. As of Tuesday, this ascent has approached major resistance around the 1.1100 level, which can now be seen as an important demarcation line dividing bearish and bullish sentiment.

Tuesday’s initial rise towards this resistance was prompted in part by an announcement that a Greek bailout deal had been agreed to “in principle” and that the technical aspects of the agreement had been established. The expectation that this deal should ward off Greece’s exit from the euro, at least for the time being, provided a boost to the common currency.

Despite this temporary boost, however, the US dollar portion of the currency pair continued to strengthen on the seemingly pervasive anticipation of a Fed rate hike this year that would create a widening interest rate differential, placing substantial pressure on the EUR/USD and prompting an intraday retreat on Tuesday from the noted 1.1100-area resistance.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

Along with the resistance imposed by the noted 1.1100 price level, the 50-day moving average is also currently placing technical pressure on the currency pair. From a longer-term perspective, EUR/USD continues to trade within a well-defined downtrend extending back to the 1.4000-area high back in May of last year.

In the short-term, if the noted 1.1100 resistance level is broken to the upside on potential impending news of the Greek deal being approved, the currency pair could continue to rise towards its 200-day moving average and intermediate resistance around the 1.1275 level.

Any such rise, however, should likely be short-lived, as fundamental drivers continue to favor a downside bias for EUR/USD. This bearish outlook would be reinforced by a move back down towards the noted 1.0800 support. Any subsequent breakdown below 1.0800 could likely accelerate the currency pair’s fall towards its major downside support target at the 1.0500 level, which is around the area of March’s twelve-year low and the site of a rough double-bottoming pattern in March and April.

Any further break below 1.0500, which would confirm a continuation of the long-term downtrend, could then pressure EUR/USD towards a further downside support target around the 1.0200 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.