EURUSD 220920

The pair might be sensitive to the release of that indicator.

September 22, 2020 1:11 PM
EUR/USD: euro zone consumer confidence in sight

Later today, the first reading for eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index for September will be released (-14.6 expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD consolidates above its key support at 1.1700. As long as this level is not broken, readers may therefore consider a bounce towards 1.2015 (September 1 top) and 1.2150 in extension.

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital

