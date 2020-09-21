The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index spiked to 78.9 on month in the September preliminary reading (75.0 expected), from 74.1 in the August final reading.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD remains supported by a rising trend line drawn from Mid-May and by its 50-period moving average. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.1700. The nearest resistance would be set at at 1.2015 (September 1 top) and a second one would be set at 1.2150 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD remains supported by a rising trend line drawn from Mid-May and by its 50-period moving average. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.1700. The nearest resistance would be set at at 1.2015 (September 1 top) and a second one would be set at 1.2150 in extension.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 10:28 AM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
February 3, 2025 04:13 PM