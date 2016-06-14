eurusd 1 10 or 1 15 first in this important week 2665012016

Risk remained out of favour this morning as stocks tumbled and safe haven government bonds extended their rally, causing yields on the 10-year German bunds […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2016 10:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Risk remained out of favour this morning as stocks tumbled and safe haven government bonds extended their rally, causing yields on the 10-year German bunds to drop below zero for the first time. In Britain, the equivalent yields have also fallen to a fresh record low level. This reflects the view that if Britain were to exit the EU, the Bank of England will have to either lower interest rates or introduce more QE to counter the economic consequences of Brexit. The probably that Brexit won’t happen has fallen to just 55% from around 64% on Monday, according to betting odds from Betfair.

The US economy and the dollar will also come under spotlight this week, with US retail sales due for publication at 13:30 BST (08:30 ET) today; PPI, industrial production and the FOMC on Wednesday, and CPI and jobless claims data on Thursday. Although the Fed will almost certainly not be raising interest rates come Wednesday, the central bank should provide us some clues in terms of when the next rate rise may be. Thus, the dollar will probably move sharply depending on how dovish or hawkish the central bank will choose to be, with CPI data also likely to provide some direction.

Ahead of the above fundamental events, the EUR/USD has reached a key technical level today, namely around 1.1210/20. As can be seen from the daily chart, below, this area was previously support and resistance. In addition, this is where the 61.6% Fibonacci retracement level comes into play. It is worth mentioning that this particular Fibonacci level has provided good support and resistance in the past. In this case, it also marks point C of an AB=CD move.

In fact, there are two alternative AB=CD patterns observable on the EUR/USD’s chart. The one in red is a potential Bearish Gartley pattern which would suggest a rally towards 1.15 then a potential sell-off, while the one in blue suggests that price may first drop to sub 1.10 before we see a potential rally. Soon, at least one of these AB=CD patterns will become invalid.

If the EUR/USD breaks decisively below the bullish trend line, around 1.1210, then a more significant correction towards the 200-day moving average at 1.11 would then become likely and if that level breaks down then a drop to at least 1.10 could be the next stop. Alternatively, a bounce at the noted bullish trend line, followed by a break above the next resistance and the 50-day moving average at 1.1305 would probably pave the way for a rally towards 1.15.

16.06.14 eurusd1

Related tags: Brexit EUR/USD FOMC Forex trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.