european stock jitters return after shootings 2667382016

The FTSE 100 this afternoon dumped the bulk of the day’s gains, losing a percentage point and a half in the space of four hours.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2016 2:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 this afternoon dumped the bulk of the day’s gains, losing a percentage point and a half in the space of four hours.

 

The renewed jitters were partly linked to a situation emerging in West Germany, where it was reported that an armed man opened fire in a cinema complex and wounded up to 50 people.

In the last few minutes Reuters cited local newspaper reports that a man was shot dead by police in the vicinity.

The DAX subsequently recouped 76 points, at last check, from the low of 10129.16, reached at 3.30pm London Time.

The stock market move also partly coincided with open of trading in the U.S. We believe re-allocation flows were part of the picture, especially for those who concluded European indices had stretched to their best levels for the day.

There’s been a similar switch in the pound, with profits taken, though sterling still looks robust against the dollar by any measure, more than half way to $1.48 as I write this.

Uncertainties still abound though, and Germany’s benchmark borrowing costs for the Eurozone reflect that, as they remain some 10 basis points from all-time lows notched last week.

The afternoon events underline that regardless of how confident the markets appeared at the start of the day, well-founded jitters remain.

That makes sense given the largely unfathomable outcome of today’s historic vote.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.